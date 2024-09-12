Events

6th Annual ESSENCE Fashion House Brings Out Stars & Celebs

Caroline Wanga, Dapper Dan, Deja Kelly, A$AP Ferg, Kory Jarvis & Other Stars Slay 6th Annual ESSENCE Fashion House

Published on September 11, 2024

The 6th annual ESSENCE Fashion House brought out Black trailblazers, creatives, designers, and fashion enthusiasts for a stylish soiree.

Taking place during New York Fashion Week, the event celebrated the theme of “Luxury Undefined,” highlighting the dynamic intersection of fashion and culture which uplifted Black voices within the industry.

Essence Fashion House

Source: Getty Images for ESSENCE

A press release reports that the event also gave attendees access to crucial tools and insights needed to thrive in fashion, offering a unique blend of conversations, showcases, and inspiration.

Hosted by actress and model Eva Marcille, the night began with an electrifying set by DJ David ahead of a series of thought-provoking panels and presentations.

ESSENCE Fashion House



One of the key discussions was led by renowned celebrity stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton, who spoke about navigating authenticity in the luxury market and emphasized the importance of cultural integrity and originality in today’s evolving fashion landscape.

In another inspiring panel, Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson joined Soull and Dynasty Ogun of L’Enchanteur, discussing the discovery and refinement of personal style. They encouraged attendees to experiment with different aesthetics while exploring the possibilities of self-expression through fashion.

ESSENCE Fashion House

 

Dapper Dan, legendary fashion designer, and rapper FERG engaged in a lively conversation moderated by ESSENCE Ventures President & CEO Caroline Wanga. Together, they addressed the balancing act between staying true to artistic visions and meeting the demands of a constantly changing commercial industry.

A highlight of the night was the SOKO MRKT, showcasing a curated selection of emerging designers, including Kaphil, Tejahn Burnett and Freddie Estelle.

 

Attendees had the opportunity to shop the unique collections and connect directly with the brand founders, reinforcing the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses in the fashion world.

ESSENCE Fashion House



In addition to the panels and market, the evening featured appearances from a lineup of influential celebrities and fashion icons.

ESSENCE Fashion House



Other stars seen on the scene included DeRay McKesson, fashion icon June Ambrose, Dreka Gates, Bandit The Rapper, singer J. Rey Soul (Singer), Alex Tyreeand Nick Arrington of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, stylist Bryon Javar, model Wendell Lissimore, and content creators Skylar Marshai & Temitope Ibisanmi.

ESSENCE Fashion House

 

ESSENCE Fashion House

 

ESSENCE Fashion House



A press release reports that to further celebrate the contributions of Black women in fashion, ESSENCE released its September/October 2024 “Fashion Issue,” now available on newsstands.

Essence Fashion House



The issue explores the profound influence Black women have had on the fashion industry through the past, present, and future. The issue includes profiles of Hip-Hop style architect June Ambrose, model and fashion muse Sabrina Elba, and writer Sarah Jakes Roberts. Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Tems graces the cover of this edition in her ESSENCE cover debut, with stunning photos taken by esteemed photojournalist Liz Johnson Artur.

