Reality TV

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Exclusive Clip: Dia Doesn't Like Shahid's GF

TLC’s ‘I Love A Mama’s Boy’ Exclusive Clip: Shahid Is Happy With His Honey Nylah, But His Meddling Mom Is Unimpressed

Published on September 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TLC’s I Love A Mama’s Boy is returning for a new season with five mamas’ boys who are grappling with the competing affections of their coddling, spoon-feeding moms, and BOSSIP’s got your first look.

I LOVE A MAMA's BOY

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

The hit TLC returns for a new season TONIGHT, Monday, September 16 at 9 PM ET/PT and there’s drama to come. If these mama’s boys aren’t able to let go of the apron strings once and for all, they may find they will need to let go of their romantic partnerships instead. Once again you can tune in to discover how close is a little too close for these mother-son duos and the results will shock you.

Newbie Shahid & His Mom Dia Discuss His Girlfriend Nylah In An Exclusive Clip

Newbie Shahid is attached at the hip to his mom Dia who does his laundry and even coordinates outfits with him.

I LOVE A MAMA's BOY

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

The mama’s boy says he and his mom are thick as thieves and Momma Dia agrees.

“The only thing I wouldn’t do for Shaheed is support him in a bad relationship,” says the matriarch.

 

The two’s inseparable connection includes Dia doing his laundry and apparently infringing on his two-year relationship with Nylah.

I LOVE A MAMA's BOY

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

“My mom really doesn’t think anybody is good enough for me, but we know we can’t date each other,” says Shahid.

I LOVE A MAMA's BOY

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

Nylah, a teacher, aspiring model, and actress, met Shahid during their freshman year of college and they’re still going strong.

I LOVE A MAMA's BOY

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

Dia however is unimpressed.

“Nylah has morals, no values,” says Dia who didn’t like the first impression that Nyla made. “I’m done, first impressions are everything,” she adds.

I LOVE A MAMA's BOY

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

Shahid is adamant about his girlfriend and hopes that Thanksgiving dinner can bring the two most important women in his life together, but the chances of that are slim to none.

 

 

Take an exclusive look below:

I Love A Mama Boy’s Cast

Meet the families navigating their unique relationships this season:

Returning Fan Favorites: Matt & Kelly

I LOVE A MAMA's BOY

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

Fan favorites Matt and Kelly are back! Living together, Matt is currently single, but Kelly is determined to find him the perfect match. While Matt feels ready to find love, he starts to realize that his mom may be part of the problem. Will Matt finally forge his own path and eventually move out?

Introducing New Family: Nylah, Shahid & Dia

I LOVE A MAMA's BOY

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

In an intriguing twist of familial bonds, the mother-son duo of Dia and Shahid share an exceptionally close relationship. Their inseparable connection is evident in their daily activities, coordinated outfits, and even shared financial management. However, this tight-knit bond faces a challenge with the introduction of Nylah, Shahid’s girlfriend. Dia harbors reservations about Nylah, suspecting her intentions towards Shahid’s finances.

Introducing New Family: Janelle, Josh & Tina

I Love A Mama's Boy

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

Josh and his wife, Janelle, have been married for 12 years. However, Josh has never lived apart from his mother, Tina, whose close relationship with her son often leaves Janelle feeling sidelined. The couple’s recent purchase of a house in Florida has sparked tension, as Tina does not fit into this new home. Josh has no intention of living without his mom, but can he have a happy life with an unhappy wife?

Introducing New Family: Kristopher, Austin & Shirlene

I LOVE A MAMA's BOY

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

Austin and his ex-boyfriend Kristopher still share a deep bond and live together, hoping to rekindle their love after a breakup spurred on by Austin’s close relationship with his mom. However, Austin’s mother Shirlene thinks Kris is toxic and disapproves of their relationship. As Shirlene contemplates moving back to Los Angeles, Austin faces a difficult decision: will his mother’s return mark the end of his relationship with Kristopher once and for all?

Introducing New Family: Natasha, Chase & Lori

I LOVE A MAMA's BOY

Source: I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY / TLC

Natasha and Lori are both quintessential Southern Belles, but beneath their polished exteriors, a fierce rivalry brews as they vie for the spotlight – and Chase’s affection. As tensions rise, Chase finds himself torn between the two most important women in his life, struggling to navigate the emotional battlefield.

Will YOU be watching I Love A Mama’s Boy this season?

I Love A Mama’s Boy returns TONIGHT, Monday, September 16 at 9 PM ET/PT on TLC.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

TLC TLC 'I Love A Mama's Boy

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
top celebrity pregnancy announcements

4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Family together posing for photo at home

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top TV Shows & Movies From Latinx Creators

Global Grind
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Boy walking to school

10-Year-Old New Orleans Boy Escapes Armed Kidnappers Who Forced Him To Strip Inside Abandoned House

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close