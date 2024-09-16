TLC’s ‘I Love A Mama’s Boy’ Exclusive Clip: Shahid Is Happy With His Honey Nylah, But His Meddling Mom Is Unimpressed

TLC’s I Love A Mama’s Boy is returning for a new season with five mamas’ boys who are grappling with the competing affections of their coddling, spoon-feeding moms, and BOSSIP’s got your first look.

The hit TLC returns for a new season TONIGHT, Monday, September 16 at 9 PM ET/PT and there’s drama to come. If these mama’s boys aren’t able to let go of the apron strings once and for all, they may find they will need to let go of their romantic partnerships instead. Once again you can tune in to discover how close is a little too close for these mother-son duos and the results will shock you.

Newbie Shahid & His Mom Dia Discuss His Girlfriend Nylah In An Exclusive Clip

Newbie Shahid is attached at the hip to his mom Dia who does his laundry and even coordinates outfits with him.

The mama’s boy says he and his mom are thick as thieves and Momma Dia agrees.

“The only thing I wouldn’t do for Shaheed is support him in a bad relationship,” says the matriarch.

The two’s inseparable connection includes Dia doing his laundry and apparently infringing on his two-year relationship with Nylah.

“My mom really doesn’t think anybody is good enough for me, but we know we can’t date each other,” says Shahid.

Nylah, a teacher, aspiring model, and actress, met Shahid during their freshman year of college and they’re still going strong.

Dia however is unimpressed.

“Nylah has morals, no values,” says Dia who didn’t like the first impression that Nyla made. “I’m done, first impressions are everything,” she adds.

Shahid is adamant about his girlfriend and hopes that Thanksgiving dinner can bring the two most important women in his life together, but the chances of that are slim to none.

Take an exclusive look below:

I Love A Mama Boy’s Cast

Meet the families navigating their unique relationships this season:

Returning Fan Favorites: Matt & Kelly

Fan favorites Matt and Kelly are back! Living together, Matt is currently single, but Kelly is determined to find him the perfect match. While Matt feels ready to find love, he starts to realize that his mom may be part of the problem. Will Matt finally forge his own path and eventually move out?

Introducing New Family: Nylah, Shahid & Dia

In an intriguing twist of familial bonds, the mother-son duo of Dia and Shahid share an exceptionally close relationship. Their inseparable connection is evident in their daily activities, coordinated outfits, and even shared financial management. However, this tight-knit bond faces a challenge with the introduction of Nylah, Shahid’s girlfriend. Dia harbors reservations about Nylah, suspecting her intentions towards Shahid’s finances.

Introducing New Family: Janelle, Josh & Tina

Josh and his wife, Janelle, have been married for 12 years. However, Josh has never lived apart from his mother, Tina, whose close relationship with her son often leaves Janelle feeling sidelined. The couple’s recent purchase of a house in Florida has sparked tension, as Tina does not fit into this new home. Josh has no intention of living without his mom, but can he have a happy life with an unhappy wife?

Introducing New Family: Kristopher, Austin & Shirlene

Austin and his ex-boyfriend Kristopher still share a deep bond and live together, hoping to rekindle their love after a breakup spurred on by Austin’s close relationship with his mom. However, Austin’s mother Shirlene thinks Kris is toxic and disapproves of their relationship. As Shirlene contemplates moving back to Los Angeles, Austin faces a difficult decision: will his mother’s return mark the end of his relationship with Kristopher once and for all?

Introducing New Family: Natasha, Chase & Lori

Natasha and Lori are both quintessential Southern Belles, but beneath their polished exteriors, a fierce rivalry brews as they vie for the spotlight – and Chase’s affection. As tensions rise, Chase finds himself torn between the two most important women in his life, struggling to navigate the emotional battlefield.

Will YOU be watching I Love A Mama’s Boy this season?

I Love A Mama’s Boy returns TONIGHT, Monday, September 16 at 9 PM ET/PT on TLC.