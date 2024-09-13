Lynching? Black 21-Year-Old Javion Magee Found Dead With Rope Around Neck, North Carolina Sheriff Refutes Foul Play ‘Rumor’

21-year-old Javion Magee was a truck driver making a delivery to a Walmart distribution center in Henderson, North Carolina when he was found dead near his truck, under a tree, with a rope around his neck. According to ABC 11, Magee’s family in Chicago is demanding answers as his death is suspicious to say the very least.

Sheriff Curtis R. Brame addressed the public as word has begun to spread about this case and people are concerned that Javion was lynched. Let him tell it, there were no signs of foul play.

“I understand there’s over 1,000 hits on TikTok (accusing) the sheriff’s office of not being transparent, not providing information to the family and that is not true,” Sheriff Brame said. “There’s been information put out there that there’s a lynching in Vance County. There is not a lynching in Vance County. The young man was not dangling from a tree. He was not swinging from a tree. The rope was wrapped around his neck. It was not a noose. There was not a knot in the rope, so therefore, it was not a lynching here in Vance County.”

Well, that sounds nice and tidy but there is currently an investigation into Magee’s death and until that search for facts comes to a conclusion, there’s not a soul on this earth that is willing to accept that answer from Sheriff Brame.

A preliminary autopsy shows that there were no defensive wounds or scars on Magee’s body to suggest a struggle or assault. However, signs of hemorrhaging were found around his neck. Magee’s family is being represented by Civil Rights attorney Lee Merritt.

