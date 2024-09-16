Tito Jackson, Beloved Jackson 5 Member, Dies At 70, Sons Lead Tributes To Singer

Tito Jackson, co-founder of the groundbreaking Jackson 5 and brother of Michael and Janet Jackson, has sadly passed away.

His sons—Taj, TJ, and Taryll—shared the news in a joint Instagram statement describing their father as a man “who cared for everyone.”

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” reads a post featuring the three sons and their late dad.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’”

It continued,

“Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ.”

An official cause of death has not been released, but ET reports that Jackson family friend Steve Manning believes he suffered a heart attack.

Just four days ago, Tito paid tribute to his late brother Michael Jackson alongside his brothers Jackie and Marlon. An Instagram photo of the trio shows them visiting a memorial of the late King of Pop in Munich, Germany.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson,” wrote Tito. “We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

Tito Jackson Made Music History With The Jackson 5

HipHopWired reports that while being an integral part of the Jackson 5, alongside his siblings Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, he helped shape the sound of Motown and popular music, ushering in an era of boy bands and family groups.

The Jackson 5 didn’t just top the charts; they broke barriers, becoming symbols of Black excellence at a time when representation in mainstream music was scarce. Their energetic performances, tight choreography, and unmistakable harmonies made them cultural icons.

Tito, along with the rest of the group, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

RIP Tito Jackson.