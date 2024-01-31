Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for Nia Long!

The 53-year-old actress is set to play Katherine Jackson in Michael, the forthcoming biopic centered on the life and legacy of Michael Jackson. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Long will star in the film alongside Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, who will take on the role of Michael’s father, and Jaafar Jackson, who will portray the late King of Pop. Jaafar, 27, is the inimitable celeb’s nephew. Additionally, Juliano Krue, 9, has been tapped to play a young version of Michael.

Katherine Jackson played a pivotal role in Michael’s career and she continues to carry his mighty legacy. Today, the 93-year-old oversees the “Black and White” artist’s lucrative estate, which is reportedly worth millions. In a statement, Long called the matriarch, “an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family.”

She continued,

“As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure. I am honored to bring her voice to the screen and share Michael Jackson’s story with audiences everywhere.”

Antoine Fuqua — who will direct the forthcoming biopic alongside the Jackson family — gushed about having the opportunity to work with Long in the forthcoming film. The 58-year-old filmmaker said he was excited to “work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”

It will be a while before Michael hits the big screen. According to THR, the film will debut in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Nia Long has been booked and busy lately.

Last year, the actress appeared in the buzzy Nexflix film You People with Jonah Hill and Lauren London. The Best Man star also announced that she would be publishing her own memoir with 13a, an imprint of Gallery Books. The upcoming book will shine a light on the Hollywood veteran’s career, motherhood, and her foray into activism.

“I am thrilled to have found a home for my memoir at Gallery and 13a,” Long told ESSENCE about the upcoming memoir. “My steps to finding divine purpose have been thoughtful and intentional. For better or worse, you will find truth and transparency in the storytelling, sprinkled with 90s nostalgia.”