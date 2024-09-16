Politics

Trump Blames Biden/Harris For Assassination Attempt

Orange Crush Caucasity: Trump Blames Biden And Harris ‘Rhetoric’ For 2nd Assassination Attempt

Published on September 16, 2024

Donald Trump is, once again, proving that the depths of his hypocrisy are bottomless.

Trump vs. Walz

Source: oe Raedle/ James Brickwood / Sydney Morning Herald / Getty

The ex-president who still refuses to take even a modicum of responsibility for his role in sparking the right-wing terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and, more recently, refused to take responsibility for putting Haitians in Ohio in danger by spreading false rumors about illegal immigrants stealing and eating people’s pets from the presidential debate stage is now blaming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the latest alleged attempt on his life.

“He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it,” Trump told Fox News Digital of alleged gunman  Ryan Wesley Routh. “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”

Trump pointed out that both Biden and Harris had made comments calling him a “threat to democracy” and purporting themselves to be “unity” leaders.

 “They are the opposite, Trump said. “These are people that want to destroy our country. It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat.”

First of all, let’s be clear on one thing: Biden, Harris, and everyone else who has called Trump a “threat to democracy” called him that because he literally tried to upend democracy after he lost his bid for reelection in 2020.

His big and baseless lie about election fraud costing him his second term — which he has repeated as recently as when he crashed and burned on the debate stage against Harris last week — caused  147 Republican legislators to vote to overturn a legal and fair election based on election fraud claims that Trump conjured out of thin air. Calling Trump a “threat to democracy” isn’t irresponsible “rhetoric” — it’s stating observable truth. 

Trump

Source: Shannon Stapleton-Pool / Getty

 

And, again, when schools and government buildings in Springfield had to be evacuated due to bomb threats that were reportedly connected to his big Haitian pet-eating lie, and Trump was asked if he took any responsibility for it, his response was:

“I don’t know what happened with the bomb threats. I know that it’s been taken over by illegal migrants and that’s a terrible thing that happened. Springfield was this beautiful town and now they’re going through hell. It’s a sad thing. Not gonna happen with me, I can tell you right now.”

When he was asked about his role in Jan. 6 during the debate, he said,

“I had nothing to do with that other than they asked me to make a speech.”

In reality, he had spent two months on an endless propaganda campaign to convince America he actually won the election that he lost, repeated his big lie during a speech in Washington D.C. that ended in him telling his supporters to “fight like hell” just before the mob attacked the Capitol in an effort to overturn the election based on Trump’s word.

But please, tell us more about how Biden and Harris are responsible for a gunman — who, by the way, was at one point a Trump supporter, according to his past social media activity — taking shots at the former president. 

It’s wild how Trump is so unserious about his own life that he refuses to not immediately move to turn his assassination attempts into political points.

Sad.

Kamala Harris Trump

