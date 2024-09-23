‘Too Late’ Or Too Scared? Donald Trump Ducks & Dodges Kamala Harris Challenging Him To 2nd Debate

Kamala Harris Accepts the Debate, Trump Turns Tail

Donald Trump is running scared—and it’s not just from those lawsuits and criminal cases—he’s ducking and dodging a second presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. The former president backpedaling proves once again that he’ll tell others to fight while he flees the action, just like on Jan. 6.

Kamala Harris came out swinging when she accepted CNN’s invitation to a second debate scheduled for Oct. 23, just under two weeks before the 2024 presidential election. In true fighter fashion, Harris took to X (formerly Twitter) and taunted her opponent, writing,

“I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me” (X).

But did Trump take the bait? Of course not.

Trump: “It’s Too Late” for a Debate Rematch

Instead of stepping up for another round, Trump scurried to his comfort zone—a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. According to Politico, he told supporters,

“She’s done one debate, I’ve done two. It’s too late to do another.”

His excuse? Early voting had already begun in states like Minnesota, Virginia, and South Dakota, so why debate now? “It’s too late. The voting is cast, the voters are out there,” he said. As if facing his opponent would be too much to handle when ballots are already flying in. Puh-lease!

Sounds like someone’s afraid of taking another L in front of America.

*Kamala Harris Silk Press Hair Flip*

Harris’ Team: “Donald Shouldn’t Be Scared”

The Vice President’s campaign, smelling blood in the water, wasted no time throwing shade back at Trump. In Newsweek, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Harris’ campaign chair, kept it real in a statement:

“Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate. It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June.”

The implication was clear—Trump’s dodging because he knows he might not come out on top this time.

Remember how he taunted Biden after their presidential debate? He even kept mentioning—excuse me—ridiculing sick Biden during his debate with Harris when he thought he had won.

What a sore loser.

Let’s also not forget Trump’s infamous boast after the first debate on Sept. 10, when he faced Harris. He confidently said he won, even though most observers handed the victory to Harris.

On Truth Social, Trump’s response was posted to Harris’ call for a rematch, claiming that the only reason she wanted another debate was because he “won” the first one.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’” Trump wrote.

He’s not convincing anyone but the most die-hard MAGA crowd.

The Real and Reactions: Trump is “Scared”

Tim Ryan, former Ohio representative and frequent Trump critic, wasn’t about to let this pass either. In The Guardian, he slams Trump’s refusal to debate, saying it’s not just strategy—it’s fear.

“Behind the beard and the tan and the hair there are two scared little boys.”

Now, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of why Trump’s running scared. After all, he’s got a lot to lose. His first debate performance in June against President Joe Biden was seen by many as a win, but Biden’s lackluster showing ended up leading to his withdrawal from the race.

With Harris stepping into the spotlight and outperforming him in their first head-to-head in Philadelphia, Trump’s campaign knew another round could further dent his carefully cultivated image as the “tough guy” who never backs down.

Harris Flexes: Campaign Dominates Fundraising

The Harris campaign has been on the offense, raking in triple the funds Trump’s team pulled in August, showing that momentum is firmly on their side. And Team Harris isn’t letting up, pushing the narrative that the American people deserve a second debate before the Nov. 5 election.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, shared a statement in Newsweek:

“It would be unprecedented in modern history for there to just be one general election debate.”

And she’s got a point. In previous election cycles, voters were offered multiple debates to see the candidates spar on various issues.

Trump Says No Thanks, Voters Left in the Dark

By dodging another debate, Trump risks giving the impression that he’s not up to the challenge—something Harris’ campaign is more than happy to remind voters of.

The battle lines are drawn, and Harris is ready to fight. But Trump is deciding to bail, just like he’s done with several business flops. We’ve seen how confidently he confronted Biden, but Harris has him SHOOK! And rightfully so, based on the polling numbers.

Guess we’ll see if that strategy works for him—or if running from a fight only makes the L’s pile up faster.