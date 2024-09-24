BOSSIP Exclusive: Engineer Turned Designer Taquiela Wright Reveals Lingerie Line Secrets, Speaks On Forthcoming Paris Fashion Week Debut

An exceptional engineer turned lingerie luxuriant is gearing up for her Paris Fashion Week debut and she recently told BOSSIP all about it.

Texan Taquiela Wright’s extensive engineering background in the renewable energy industry has proven to be one of the key elements in her #BlackGirlMagic.

The creator and designer of Delia Rose told BOSSIP that her engineering experience honed her skills in production, manufacturing, and collaboration with suppliers.

“Being an engineer has definitely helped influence Delisa Rose, both on the creative side and in the business aspects,” said Wright to Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Coming from the oil and gas and aerospace world, and now working in renewable energy, I deal a lot with specifications, so working with suppliers comes naturally to me.”

While her technical background made the transition into design smoother, Wright acknowledges that breaking into the fashion industry came with its own challenges.

“I didn’t know anything about fashion. So, learning the industry was difficult,” she said before adding that despite the exigent work, she was undeterred.

“Applying my knowledge from engineering into creating my own pieces wasn’t hard, but learning the ins and outs of the industry was a little bit of a challenge. I’m not surprised that I’m doing Paris Fashion Week, but I am a bit surprised it’s happening this fast.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the designer whose line debuts on Tuesday, September 30 at the prestigious La Galerie Bourbon, 79 Bis Avenue Marceau in conjunction with fashion production haus, Flying Solo, said her designing passion comes from a deeply personal place. After a near-death experience in 2017 and subsequent life changes, including a divorce, she used lingerie as a form of self-expression and healing.

“Delisa Rose was created just from me loving myself, getting back to a place where I am feeling empowered and accepted,” Wright explained. “I was in a low place and didn’t know where to turn, and I gravitated toward lingerie as a way of self-expression.”

Wright’s life experiences, both personal and professional, have shaped the body-positive ethos of Delisa Rose.

“I’ve been through different stages with my own body. When I came out of the hospital, I was 70 pounds. I couldn’t just go to the store and buy clothes; nothing fit me. Then, when I was heavier, I had to squeeze into things,” she shared. These experiences allow her to design for women of all shapes and sizes, ensuring they feel beautiful and confident. “I come with experiences—not just in designing, but with life. That’s what helps me create pieces that promote self-love and self-care.”

Delisa Rose’s latest collection, the “Fantasy Collection,” draws inspiration from one of Wright’s favorite artists; Mariah Carey.

“Mariah Carey is big on color, and she loved whimsical, dreamy elements like bubbles and wind. I pulled a lot from her ‘Fantasy’ music video,” Wright told BOSSIP This collection, with vibrant colors, illusion mesh, 3D lace, pearls, and diamonds, is meant to embody its name.

“I called it ‘Fantasy’ because of the type of laces I’m using. It’s so beautiful, and when you step back from the garment, it pops out because of the colors, the pearls, and the lace that literally sticks out from the fabric.”

Ultimately, Wright said that her upcoming Paris Fashion Week debut is a significant milestone for her considering the extremely short timespan that it took for her work to get selected.

“It’s been a rigorous process to get selected. Flying Solo is very particular, and I had to go through multiple interviews and submit my lookbook. When they chose me, I was shocked,” she shared. Wright feels both honored and excited about the opportunity, knowing that this is a huge achievement, especially for someone who has been in the fashion industry for only two years. “To do Paris Fashion Week in two years is insane. It’s unheard of, but I’m so grateful.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-2arrku48Y/?hl=en

As a Black female entrepreneur, Wright is especially proud of the positive impact her work has on other women.

“My favorite part is seeing my clients happy—knowing that I made them feel beautiful,” she said. Empowering women through her designs is central to the mission of Delisa Rose. “It’s about pouring into these women, giving them my life story, and creating pieces that help them feel confident and accepted.”

Not only that, but the Black businesswoman is especially excited for what’s to come.

“This opportunity is elevating me as a designer, and I’m just grateful to have this experience,” said Wright to BOSSIP. “I know people are going to love this collection because it’s so different and creative.”