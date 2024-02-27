Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator recently teamed up with Boss Women Media to host an inaugural Founders’ Breakfast Masterclass that was teeming with #BlackGirlMagic and inspiration.

Earlier this Black History Month, Black female business owners across multiple industries were enriched at Boss Women Media’s impactful summit carefully curated to empower and connect them.

Taking place in the ballroom of Dallas’ The Joule Hotel and emceed by Lady Jade, attendees were enriched by an extensive menu of breakfast bites over words of wisdom from successful entrepreneurs who detailed the “perfect launch” of their brands.

Attendees’ souls were also set ablaze via a live performance from gospel powerhouse Darlene McCoy…

before they received words of wisdom from Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts.

During a rousing faith-affirming speech about sitting in the stillness of God’s perfect timing, the Woman Evolve founder reminded the entrepreneurs present that they were “working with something.”

“God has invited you into a space where you can slow down,” said Roberts. “When you come into a space where you can slow down, you’re able to grab the wholeness required to be the type of generational person, business leader, an entrepreneur who doesn’t just start a business, but sustains a business and then multiplies a business. Whether you know it or not we don’t just serve a God who does a little bit, he multiplies. But often times in order to multiply, we have to be willing to sit still.”

She continued,

“If we only see us slowing down as a loss, or seeing that we’re going to be further behind than where we were, we will miss the opportunity for multiplication. Marty [McDonald] has not just invited you to a breakfast, she has invited you to an intersection, one of those intersections where you accelerate by slowing down first. I wanna tell you that when God got ready to accelerate what he was doing on the earth, he used a woman.” “Sometimes you need another woman to remind you that you don’t just have a vision, but that you’re working with something,” she added. “In this room, you’re going to be reminded that you’re working with something, don’t brush it off, don’t push it away, don’t bring up the statistics, hold on to the fact that you’re working with something.”

Later during the masterclass, Annelise Campbell, CEO & Founder of CFG influencer marketing firm, and influencer Beverly “Auntie Bev” Coleman shared insight on properly courting influencers to market brands.

Campbell also stressed that business owners should think about marketing funnel strategies like awareness, conversion, and retention with their consumers.

“I get you to convert, you buy, you have a great experience, how do I keep you in my marketing funnel?” said the CFG CEO. “Influencers are great at that because you leverage them and say, ‘Okay, here’s this launch moment, but we’re having a sale for Black Friday.’ So I wanna re-engage with you because your audience already knows about the brand, you already talked about them, that’s how you move them from conversion to retention and that’s important. Influencers play a different role in the funnel.”

Elsewhere in the program, Melissa Butler, Founder of The Lip Bar, Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, Founder & CEO of BrainTrust, Rachel Roff, Founder of Urban Skin Rx also spoke on the early days of their entrepreneurial journeys.

Roff shared that she formed her clientele by handing out before and after photos of skincare results at Charlotte, North Carolina barbershops, while Butler recalled appearing on Shark Tank where her brand was harshly criticized on a national scale.

According to Butler, while the moment was jarring, she used the rejection as fuel to grow her business.

“My reality was that I didn’t start the business for them, so I certainly wasn’t going to stop it for them,” said Butler. “I had to think about, who am I doing this for, and it certainly wasn’t the white man in the suit with the bald head, it was for the woman who rarely sees herself in beauty campaigns. “You will always have to tap into that why because it will get hard, you will lose hope, your friends and your family will doubt you, you will doubt you, so when you rememebr your why and you keep pushing that button, you’re gonna get up that next day every single time because you know you don’t have a choice, you have people waiting for you.”

See more from the Boss Women Media’s inaugural Founders’ Breakfast Masterclass powered by Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator program on the flip.