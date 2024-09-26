Crime

NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted on federal criminal charges

UPDATE: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces 5 Federal Corruption Charges Related To Bribery, Wire Fraud, Conspiracy, Illegal Campaign Donations

Published on September 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

 

**UPDATE**

The 57-page indictment document against Mayor Eric Adams has been unsealed and all his dirty laundry is strewn about the dirty streets of New York City.

According to CNN, Adams is facing five federal charges related to bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. Here’s how it breaks down:

  • One count of bribery
  • One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud
  • Two counts of receiving campaign contributions from foreign nationals
  • One count of committing wire fraud

The details of how Adams allegedly committed these crimes and how others may be implicated are dense to say the least. If you’d like to read the down-and-dirty, feel free to peruse the entire document below.

**END UPDATE**

US-POLITICS-CRIME-MAYOR

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

 

**ORIGINAL STORY**

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has finally hit the brick wall that many Big Apple residents have been prognosticating-slash-hoping-for for a long time now.

According to NBC News’ reporting, Adams was indicted yesterday, and federal agents pulled up to Gracie Mansion where the mayor lives to conduct a search and seizure of all potentially relevant evidence against him. There is currently no word on what charges Adams is facing as the indictment is sealed, but a New York Times article cited by the Independent states that the document will be unsealed some time today.

US-POLITICS-CRIME-MAYOR

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Rumors have been circulating that the investigation focuses on Adams’ relationship with the Turkish government and potential campaign donations that were made in order to secure a Turkish Consulate in Manhattan.

Earlier this month, numerous city officials in Adams’ orbit had their homes raided and their phones seized by federal investigators. One such official was Police Commissioner Edward Caban, who subsequently resigned from office on Sept. 12.

Wednesday, with full knowledge that an indictment was en route, Adams released a video message calling the accusations “entirely false, based on lies.”

Outspoken Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter (we’re never calling it X) to make it plain for Mayor Adams since it appears that he doesn’t understand what’s happening.

“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City.

The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.

For the good of the city, he should resign.”

BOSSIP will update this story when the indictment is unsealed and more information is available to the public.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Bolitics Eric Adams For Your Information Put on Blast Shady SMH

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

ASU FAMU Honey Beez

Fatphobia On The Field: FAMU Announcer Tries To Diss ASU Honey Beez — And Police Black Women’s Bodies — With Ozempic Jab

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Nicki Minaj Puts ‘The Breakfast Club’ On Notice Over Cardi B Beef Reporting

Hip-Hop Wired
Woman Drinking Pill With Water at Office in a Relaxed Setting

7 Essential Vitamins For Black Women And Why They Matter

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

What Jay-Z’s Halftime Choices Say About Race, Culture & Representation

Global Grind
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close