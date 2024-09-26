UPDATE: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces 5 Federal Corruption Charges Related To Bribery, Wire Fraud, Conspiracy, Illegal Campaign Donations

**UPDATE**

The 57-page indictment document against Mayor Eric Adams has been unsealed and all his dirty laundry is strewn about the dirty streets of New York City.

According to CNN, Adams is facing five federal charges related to bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. Here’s how it breaks down:

One count of bribery

One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Two counts of receiving campaign contributions from foreign nationals

One count of committing wire fraud

The details of how Adams allegedly committed these crimes and how others may be implicated are dense to say the least. If you’d like to read the down-and-dirty, feel free to peruse the entire document below.

**END UPDATE**

**ORIGINAL STORY**

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has finally hit the brick wall that many Big Apple residents have been prognosticating-slash-hoping-for for a long time now.

According to NBC News’ reporting, Adams was indicted yesterday, and federal agents pulled up to Gracie Mansion where the mayor lives to conduct a search and seizure of all potentially relevant evidence against him. There is currently no word on what charges Adams is facing as the indictment is sealed, but a New York Times article cited by the Independent states that the document will be unsealed some time today.

Rumors have been circulating that the investigation focuses on Adams’ relationship with the Turkish government and potential campaign donations that were made in order to secure a Turkish Consulate in Manhattan.

Earlier this month, numerous city officials in Adams’ orbit had their homes raided and their phones seized by federal investigators. One such official was Police Commissioner Edward Caban, who subsequently resigned from office on Sept. 12.

Wednesday, with full knowledge that an indictment was en route, Adams released a video message calling the accusations “entirely false, based on lies.”

Outspoken Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter (we’re never calling it X) to make it plain for Mayor Adams since it appears that he doesn’t understand what’s happening.

“I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City.

The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.

For the good of the city, he should resign.”

BOSSIP will update this story when the indictment is unsealed and more information is available to the public.