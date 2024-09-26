Naomi Campbell Barred From Serving As Charity Trustee After Investigation Found Evidence Of Financial Misconduct

UPDATED — 5:48 PM 09/26/2024

Naomi Campbell told AP that she is “extremely concerned” by the findings and that an investigation on her part is underway.

“I was not in control of my charity, I put the control in the hands of a legal employer,” told AP. “We are investigating to find out what and how, and everything I do and every penny I ever raised goes to charity.”

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Naomi Campbell has been banned from her charity role for five years after the results of a financial investigation.

The supermodel is barred from serving as a charity trustee for five years, according to reports from USA Today. This comes after a United Kingdom watchdog group found evidence of financial misconduct at her charity, Fashion for Relief.

On Thursday, the U.K.’s Charity Commission released a report, which revealed that the charity was “poorly governed” and “had inadequate financial management.”

The investigation found that Fashion for Relief spent less than 9% of its earnings on grants and causes, adding that some of the charity’s expenses were “not reasonable.” These unreasonable expenses include a stay at a five-star hotel and security for Campbell in 2018, along with other superfluous purchases including “spa treatments, room service, and the purchase of cigarettes.”

Naomi Campbell wasn’t the only one banned from her role. Two of the model’s co-trustees, Bianka Hellmich and Veronica Chou, were also barred from serving as trustees for nine and four years, respectively. USA Today reports the Charity Commission’s investigation found Hellmich received over $388,000 in consultancy fees, which were not authorized by the commission.

“This inquiry, and the work of the interim managers we appointed to run the charity in place of the trustees, has resulted in the recovery of £344,000 and protection of a further £98,000 charitable funds,” Charity Commission deputy director Tim Hopkins said in a statement. “I am pleased that the inquiry has seen donations made to other charities which this charity has previously supported.”

Campbell founded Fashion For Relief in 2005 before getting the charity officially registered in 2015. According to their website, “Fashion For Relief is dedicated to improving the lives of those living in adversity, by uniting the fashion industry as a force for good.”