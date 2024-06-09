Bossip Video

Though she has not released much information about her children, Naomi Campbell is finally speaking out about her motherhood journey. If you recall, the model welcomed a daughter in 2021, making her a first-time mom at the age of 50. In June 2023, she continued to grow her family with the birth of her son at 53.

When Naomi Campbell first became a mother, many reports claimed that she possibly adopted her daughter. However, shortly after, she confirmed that her daughter was not adopte. Instead, she entered the world via a gestational carrier. In a recent interview with The Times, she revealed her son was also born via surrogacy.

All About Naomi Campbell’s Motherhood

The 54-year-old supermodel has been very tight-lipped about the details of her children. She has only revealed their genders and the fact they were born. Despite this, Campbell has been candid about her motherhood journey and the joy it brings her.

According to PageSix, sources admitted that the Face host always wanted to be a mother, “Naomi has been wanting to be a mother for a long time and it finally happened. She is the godmother to many friends and family’s kids and has always looked forward to the day of starting her own family.”

As for why she waited until she was 50, the answer is unclear. Nevertheless, in her interview with The Times, Campbell spoke about younger generations’ hesitations about becoming mothers.

“I have heard a lot of young girls saying … they may not want [kids], and I have said, ‘You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum,” she stated.

It leaves her fans to wonder if she rejected the idea of being a mother in her youth, but had a change of heart as she got older.

The model continued to empathize with those considering motherhood as it is a tough economy and society to bring children into, “I understand economically it is tough, but my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing.”

Naomi Campbell is beautifully embracing motherhood as a single mom and is happy to do so.