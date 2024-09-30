Mail Madness: Michigan Man Attacks Postal Worker With Knife Over Kamala Harris Flyer

A Michigan man, Russell Frank Valleau, 61, is facing serious charges after he allegedly assaulted a female postal worker Thursday evening because of a political flyer featuring Vice President Kamala Harris. According to CBS News Detroit, the Farmington Hills resident was enraged after receiving the flyer and reportedly hurled racial slurs at the postal carrier, calling her a “Black b****” before lunging at her with a knife.

The postal worker, quick on her feet, defended herself by using her USPS-issued pepper spray. Valleau was later arrested by Farmington Hills police in a neighbor’s yard.

The hateful altercation easily could’ve turned deadly with the malicious MAGA man pulling a knife on a Black woman just doing her job. The USPS mantra covers rain, sleet, and snow, but it doesn’t say anything about knife fights with rancid racists.

As He Should Be: Man Charged With Hate Crime And Assault Of Mail Carrier

Valleau was charged with one felony count of ethnic intimidation and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and was released on a $25,000 bond. If convicted of ethnic intimidation, he faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

As reported by CBS, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who is overseeing the case, emphasized the gravity of the incident:

“In this highly charged political moment, everyone has a right to their political opinion and vote. Whatever our political beliefs, no one should be assaulted or threatened because of their race, or for doing their job. Hate crimes impact all of us, and we will vigorously pursue all such cases.”

This incident is coming days after Harris’ campaign office in Arizona was shot at. So much hate around a woman who is making history.

Politics Got Folks Tripping

The attack reflects the increasing tension in today’s political climate. Valleau’s anger over a flyer featuring Vice President Harris turned into a racially motivated assault, adding to the already charged national conversation around race, politics, and hate crimes.

Social media has touched on the topic of postal workers associating themselves with the Harrist Team with mixed grievances.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King also expressed his commitment to addressing such incidents:

“The Farmington Hills Police Department is dedicated to preventing attacks based on race, gender, or political affiliation. Such conduct is not tolerated in this great community, and we will use every resource to bring offenders to justice.”

Next Steps For Valleau

Valleau is expected back in court for a preliminary examination on October 27, where the charges against him will be further evaluated. In Hoodline, they reference this incident as a reminder of the growing consequences for individuals who engage in racially and politically motivated hate crimes.

While the postal carrier involved has yet to make a public statement, she demonstrated immense courage during the encounter. This incident shows that hate-driven actions, especially those aimed at individuals doing their jobs, will not go unpunished.

Like, it is really war out here.

Valleau’s case will likely draw significant attention as it moves through the courts, and his potential sentence could set a precedent for how such hate crimes are treated in the future. As tensions around political figures continue to escalate, authorities emphasize the importance of ensuring that people, regardless of their race or political affiliation, can live and work without fear of violence.

Let this be a lesson for those who believe their hate can go unchecked.