Atlanta Fashion Week Returns For Five Days Of Fashion Fused With Art & Culture

Seen on the (stylish) ATL scene…

Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW) is set to make a stylish return from October 2-7, 2024, bringing with it a dynamic fusion of fashion, art, and culture.

A press release reports that over the course of five days, attendees will be immersed in a vibrant world of runway shows, interactive pop-ups, art installations, panel discussions, and exclusive after-parties. This year’s ATLFW promises to showcase not only the latest in fashion innovation but also to “celebrate global cultural perspectives, with designers hailing from Houston, Dallas, New York, Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria, the UK, Atlanta, and beyond.”

One of the event’s most highly anticipated moments will be the runway return of iconic streetwear brands FUBU and Coogi after a 15+ year hiatus. These legendary labels will be the highlight of this year’s shows, blending nostalgia with contemporary fashion trends.

Atlanta Fashion Week Event Highlights

Opening Night Party (October 2):

ATLFW will kick off with an exclusive, invite-only event in partnership with Gentleman Jack to honor the founders of FUBU.

Runway Shows (October 3-4):

Designers from around the world will present their latest collections, culminating in the much-awaited runway appearance of FUBU and Coogi. Expect a fusion of fashion from across continents and cultures, setting the tone for this groundbreaking event.

ATLFW x Sneaker Ball Afterparty (October 4):

Attendees can dance the night away at the Stave Room, where the Sneaker Ball runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., combining fashion and street style in a unique celebration of sneaker culture.

Bloomingdale’s x ATLFW Pop-Up Experience (October 5-6):

Returning for the second year, Bloomingdale’s will host a pop-up experience featuring 16 fashion and beauty brands. Highlights include panel discussions led by Dennis Murphy of The Conference Room Podcast, with speakers such as Edwina Kulego, Monica Awe-Etuk, and Keinon Johnson.

FUBU Archive Art Installation (October 7-20):

In collaboration with artist Jiggy Korean, this exclusive exhibit at Buckhead Art & Co. will provide a retrospective of FUBU’s impact on fashion and culture, presented in partnership with Patrón.

Sponsors and Partners:

The 2024 ATLFW is supported by top-tier sponsors, including BMW as the official automotive partner, Fulton County Arts & Culture, FACE (Fashion Art Culture), Bloomingdale’s, Gentleman Jack, SJC Ventures, and Patrón. These partnerships emphasize the event’s commitment to blending fashion, art, and culture into a powerful platform for innovation.

About Atlanta Fashion Week:

ATLFW continues to serve as a vital incubator for emerging talent and established brands alike, supporting those who are pushing the boundaries of fashion. As a discovery platform, ATLFW connects designers to retail partnerships, experiential marketing, and global opportunities, making it an integral part of the future of fashion.

For the full event schedule and ticket details, visit www.atlantafashionweek.co.