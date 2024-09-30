The Purge?!?! Donald Trump Calls For ‘One Really Violent Day’ Of Policing To ‘End Crime Immediately’

Donald Trump wants a lot of people dead. You call that hyperbole if you want to, but how else would you explain his handling of COVID-19, his insurrection-inspiring speech following the 2016 election, or…his latest campaign speech that is going viral for calling for a real-life version of the film The Purge?

Trump was stumping for his MAGA constituents in Erie, Pennsylvania, this weekend when he went on a very dangerous rant about how he would like to “end” crime in America. It sounds unimaginable that a person vying to become president of the United States would say something like this but here’s Trump’s stream-of-consciousness policy stance to thwarting criminal activity.

“See, we have to let the police do their job, and if they have to be extraordinarily rough. And you know, the funny thing with all of that stuff, look at the department store, same thing…You see these guys walking out with air conditioners, with refrigerators on their back, the craziest thing, and the police aren’t allowed to do their job. They’re told, if you do anything, you’re going to lose your pension — you’re going to lose your family, your house, your car.”

He continued:

“Now, if you had one really violent day. Like a guy like Mike Kelly, put him in charge. Congressman Kelly, put him in charge for one day. Mike, he’s a great Congressman. Would you say, Mike, that if you were in charge, you would say, ‘Oh, please don’t touch them. Don’t touch them. Let them rob your store’? Let all these stores go out of business, right?’ They don’t pay rent that the city doesn’t. The whole — it’s a chain of events. It’s so bad. One rough hour, and I mean real rough, and the word will get out and it will end immediately. End immediately.”

Don’t take our “fake news” word for it, watch and listen to the words coming straight from the horse’s mouth in the video below.

That wasn’t the end of Trump’s tirade. He then aimed his pointed jabs at President Joe Biden, who he’s no longer running against, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now surging in the polls.

Via NPR:

“Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way,” he told the crowd. “She was born that way. And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country,” he said, in reference to undocumented immigrants entering the country.

This is who Republicans want to lead the nation. November 5 is fast approaching. Please, go vote.