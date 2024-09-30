R.I.P NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Dies Of Brain Cancer At Age 58

The NBA has lost another legend.

Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at age 58 following a battle with brain cancer.

In 2022, it was revealed by Mutombo’s family that the basketball legend was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta. On Monday, the NBA revealed his tragic passing, saying he died surrounded by his family.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others. His statement continued, “There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

Mutombo played 18 seasons in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, then-New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. He retired after the 2008-09 season.

Mutombo was also widely known for his humanitarian work, particularly in his birthplace of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where his Dikembe Mutombo Foundation focused improving health and quality of life in the country.

Rest In Peace, Dikembe Mutombo.