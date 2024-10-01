Celebrity

Diddy’s Lawyer Reveals Intent To Appeal For Rapper’s Release As He Assembles New Legal Team

Published on October 1, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his legal team are working on getting him released from prison.

One of Combs’ attorneys, Alexandra Shapiro, filed a notice of intent to appeal for his release on Monday, according to reports from PEOPLE. This comes after the Bad Boy founder was denied bail twice. Now, the actual appeal brief will reportedly be filed soon.

This news comes as Combs tries to build his “dream legal defense team,” hiring trial lawyer Anthony Ricco and appellate lawyer Shapiro. According to TMZ, Ricco is known as one of the finest trial lawyers in the country, and Alexandra has been called one of the best appellate lawyers practicing today.

This marks the rapper’s third formal attempt to secure his release from prison as he awaits trial. He was arrested by federal agents in New York City on Sept. 16 and was arraigned the next day in court, where Diddy was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The disgraced music mogul’s arrest came six months after federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in connection with a sex trafficking investigation. Diddy and his legal team have denied the various allegations leveled against him, even despite new lawsuits continuing to come his way while he’s locked up.

In an attempt to be granted bail, Diddy’s attorney promised the rapper would put up a $50 million bail package and have no female visitors outside of family if the court allowed him to stay in his Miami home pending the trial.

Unfortunately for him, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter turned down the request for bail, stating that “the government has proven the defendant is a danger.”

Combs’ hearing is currently set for October 9.

