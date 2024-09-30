Diddy Reportedly Off Suicide Watch, New Report Alleges A ‘High-Profile’ Person Is Seen With Mogul In An Explicit Video

Despite more lawsuits coming his way almost weekly, Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly doing better than when he first got to prison. Despite that, a new report has surfaced alleging that a pornographic video is being shopped featuring Diddy and a “high-profile” person.

The disgraced music mogul was arrested on September 16 after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail twice. When he was first arrested, reports from PEOPLE revealed that the rapper was on suicide watch, though it was not known if he was actually suicidal. Sources told the mag that it was for preventative measures as Diddy was in shock by the arrest, making his mental state unclear.

Now, the outlet has revealed that the 54-year-old was taken off suicide watch, which comes after getting some visits from family members.

“He is focused and very strong,” a lawyer for Diddy told PEOPLE. “He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”

As Combs awaits his trial, more accusers continue to come forward to tell their story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the attorney for the latest accuser claims a “high-profile” person is seen with the Bad Boy founder in a pornographic video.

The lawyer says she’s been contacted about the “sale of one of the Diddy tapes,” specifically one featuring the mogul and someone “more high-profile” than him.

“There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around…but one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge,” Ariel Mitchell-Kidd said on NewsNation’s Banfield. “I can tell the video was pornographic in nature.… This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem the person isn’t looking into the video. To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped.”

Mitchell-Kidd goes on to claim that her client found out Combs was planning on sex trafficking her when he arrived.

“It led to her being served a drink,” she explained. “She started to feel woozy. Combs sexually assaulted her with an inanimate object. And then directed another gentleman to sexually assault her while he watched and pleasured himself.”

The attorney says her client was able to escape, running into the street and being discovered by a neighbor.

Combs’ hearing is currently set for October 9.