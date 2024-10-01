Obituaries

John Amos Died At 84 On August 21

R.I.P. John Amos, Beloved ‘Good Times’ Dad & ‘Roots’ Actor, Dies at 84

Published on October 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

There’s sad news to report about incomparable talent, John Amos.

"Showing Roots" New York Screening

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

The beloved Emmy-nominated actor best remembered for his role as James Evans Sr. on the groundbreaking sitcom Good Times, has passed away at the age of 84. The news was confirmed by the star’s son, K.C. Amos, who noted to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died of natural causes on August 21 in Los Angeles.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” K.C. said in a statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life, and his legacy will live on through his outstanding works in television and film.”

 

While Amos is well known for Good Times, his illustrious career spanned decades.

Good Times

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

He earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the older version of Kunta Kinte in the acclaimed 1977 ABC miniseries Roots and also had memorable roles as Admiral Percy Fitzwallace on The West Wing and played a key part in the 1988 comedy Coming to America, starring alongside Eddie Murphy.

He reprised his role in Coming to America’s 2021 sequel Coming 2 America, telling BOSSIP that it was an honor to star in a second installation of the film and work alongside Eddie Murphy.

“This was a lesson in patience because 30 years from the original is a long time,” Amos told BOSSIP’s Alex Ford. “I’ve had some ups and downs in my careers and I’ve had highlights since then but lord knows that’s a long time to wait for something. Now it’s done and it was an incredible feeling.”

He continued,

“Once it was confirmed, I started celebrating then. I didn’t care what the script looked like, just to work with Eddy again was gonna be a blessing because he’s a consummate talent and I love to laugh. I love comedy more than anything in the world.”

John is survived by his daughter, Shannon, and son, K.C., who he welcomed with ex-wife Noel Mickelson. The siblings were previously at odds over elder abuse allegations, reports TMZ.

Multiple investigations were launched but later closed due to lack of evidence.

Hopefully, the siblings are in a better space amid their father’s passing.

"Showing Roots" New York Screening

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

R.I.P. John Amos.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Coming 2 America exclusive john amos interview John Amos

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Happy black couple toasting during Thanksgiving meal in dining room.

9 Fall Date Ideas That Celebrate Black Love & Culture

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner

Young Black Couples We Can’t Stop Rooting For

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close