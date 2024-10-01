R.I.P. John Amos, Beloved ‘Good Times’ Dad & ‘Roots’ Actor, Dies at 84

There’s sad news to report about incomparable talent, John Amos.

The beloved Emmy-nominated actor best remembered for his role as James Evans Sr. on the groundbreaking sitcom Good Times, has passed away at the age of 84. The news was confirmed by the star’s son, K.C. Amos, who noted to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died of natural causes on August 21 in Los Angeles.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” K.C. said in a statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life, and his legacy will live on through his outstanding works in television and film.”

While Amos is well known for Good Times, his illustrious career spanned decades.

He earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the older version of Kunta Kinte in the acclaimed 1977 ABC miniseries Roots and also had memorable roles as Admiral Percy Fitzwallace on The West Wing and played a key part in the 1988 comedy Coming to America, starring alongside Eddie Murphy.

He reprised his role in Coming to America’s 2021 sequel Coming 2 America, telling BOSSIP that it was an honor to star in a second installation of the film and work alongside Eddie Murphy.

“This was a lesson in patience because 30 years from the original is a long time,” Amos told BOSSIP’s Alex Ford. “I’ve had some ups and downs in my careers and I’ve had highlights since then but lord knows that’s a long time to wait for something. Now it’s done and it was an incredible feeling.”

He continued,

“Once it was confirmed, I started celebrating then. I didn’t care what the script looked like, just to work with Eddy again was gonna be a blessing because he’s a consummate talent and I love to laugh. I love comedy more than anything in the world.”

John is survived by his daughter, Shannon, and son, K.C., who he welcomed with ex-wife Noel Mickelson. The siblings were previously at odds over elder abuse allegations, reports TMZ.

Multiple investigations were launched but later closed due to lack of evidence.

Hopefully, the siblings are in a better space amid their father’s passing.

R.I.P. John Amos.