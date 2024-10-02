Actors

John Amos' Daughter Found Out About His Death Online

So Sad: John Amos’ Daughter Says She Learned About His Death Through The Media–‘I Am Without Words’

Published on October 2, 2024

This is deeply troubling.

The daughter of the late John Amos, says she was not notified of her father’s August passing and only found out yesterday through the media.

As previously reported Amos, best known for his iconic role as James Evans Sr. on Good Times, passed away in Los Angeles on Aug. 21 at the age of 84 due to natural causes. His death was publicly announced by his son, K.C., who confirmed it to The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 1.

K.C. apparently did not notify his sister, Shannon Amos, and she’s devastated.

“I am without words… Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st,” Shannon captioned an emotional Instagram post.

“We are heartbroken and still trying to understand how this could happen 45 days ago, only to find out through the media like so many others.”

She continued,

“This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.”

“My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.”

Shannon Amos And K.C. Amos Have Been Battling Over Their Father

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the siblings have been at odds for years, and their contentious relationship was detailed in a November 2023 feature.

In it, Shannon, an entertainment executive turned medicinal healer, accused her brother, a music video director, of elder abuse and alleged that he’d gradually taken control of their father’s affairs, isolated him from loved ones, and mishandled his finances.

“This has affected not only me but also his grandchildren, nieces, and longtime friends and colleagues,” she stated to THR adding that she believed he was “impersonating their father in communications, neglecting his medical needs, and “exploiting his legacy.”

K.C. denied his sister’s allegations and argued that his sister had engaged in what he described as a campaign of character assassination to portray him as “unfit.”

In July 2023, K.C. was jailed after Shannon alleged he sent her “terroristic” threats over text messages that made her believe that her life was in danger. K.C. argued that the texts had been edited.

“She’s called the police on me 24 times, until she finally succeeded in New Jersey,” K.C. told The Hollywood Reporter.

 

A then 83-year-old Amos told The Hollywood Reporter that he wanted his family’s business to remain private.

“Whatever we’re going through is our business, not the business of the public,” he told the publication.

Sadly, that clearly has not happened.

 

 

