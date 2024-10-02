‘Reasonable Doubt’ Exclusive Clip: Corey Lets Jax Know — ‘Lewis Is A Lucky Man!’

Happy Hump Day y’all! We’re happy to hit this mid-week moment with a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Reasonable Doubt for your viewing pleasure.

We’ve been on the edge of our seats all season as Jax has been juggling between trying to save her marriage and helping her best friend Shanelle try to stay out of prison after killing her abusive husband. The case was so much on Jax (who is still recovering from her nearly deadly affair with Damon in Season 1) that she enlisted another defense attorney Corey Cash (Morris Chestnut) to lead the case.

In the exclusive clip below from upcoming episode 208 (airing 10/3) things start to heat up between Jax and fellow lawyer Corey as they exchange flirty compliments while leaving the courtroom. Check out the clip below:

WOW — listen we definitely KNOW that Lewis is a lucky man but we also know that Corey is probably catching Jax at one of the weakest points in her marriage. Would you stand strong in this situation if you were Jax, or would you fold like a chair and give in to the temptation?

The brand new episode of Reasonable Doubt streams Thursday, October 3 on Hulu.

Will you be watching?