For Discussion

Russell Simmons Owes $3M After Failing To Pay Settlements

Russell Simmons Owes 3 Women, Including A Sexual Assault Accuser, $3M After Failing To Pay Agreed-Upon Settlements

Published on October 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Russell Simmons is on the hook for millions after failing to pay three women the settlements they previously agreed upon.

2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Honoring Berry Gordy And Smokey Robinson - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

Three confessions of judgment were filed in New York County Supreme Court on Wednesday on behalf of Sil Lai Abrams, Sherri Abernathy, and Wendy Carolina Franco, according to reports from Variety. The Def Jam founder owes these women a total of $3 million after failing to pay them previously agreed-upon settlements.

The confessions of judgment were part of confidential settlement agreements the women entered into with the disgraced music mogul in November 2023. While Simmons agreed to pay each woman large sums of money “for claimant’s alleged personal, physical injuries and sickness,” by Oct. 1, that date has passed, and he has failed to pay.

As part of a settlement, Simmons reportedly provided the confessions of judgment to the plaintiffs last year. In New York state court, they give the plaintiffs an expedited means to obtain judgments and to begin the collections process in the event of a default, according to Variety.

Under the settlements, while Simmons did not admit to any wrongdoing, he did pledge to pay $1,265,000 each to Abrams and Abernathy, and $515,000 to Franco. The documents do not state why the original settlements were made.

Abrams has previously alleged that Simmons raped her in 1994. Over the course of the past decade, more than 20 women have accused the Def Jam founder of sexual assault, including another allegation this past February from a Jane Doe who once worked for his label and said that he raped her in the late ‘90s.

Just two days after that lawsuit, another former Def Jam executive named Drew Dixon sued him for defamation after she claimed he sexually assaulted her before branding her as a “liar.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Newsletter Russell Simmons

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three

Snowflakes Melting: MAGA Country Fumes As Bad Bunny Sits During "God Bless America" At Yankees Game

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Free At Last! Kamala Harris Drops The Niceties And The F-Bomb: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy’

MadameNoire
"Seen & Heard" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival

Issa Rae Just Added ‘Marathon Runner’ To Her Résumé

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

‘Sweetest Pie’ Secrets: Klay Thompson Reveals He & Megan Thee Stallion Have Been Locked In For Longer Than We Thought

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close