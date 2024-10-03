Roman’s Revenge: Nicki Minaj Mauls X User Criticizing Her Posting Photo Of Kenneth Petty On Papa Bear’s Birthday–‘Funky Piece Of Filth’

On Oct. 1 Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show love to her precious son, Papa Bear, in honor of the purely precious prince’s fourth birthday. However, after catching flack for posting the little one’s father, Kenneth Petty, on the little one’s birthday, the “Roman’s Revenge” rapper quickly clapped back calling a detractor a “funky piece of filth.”

“Only you could make your child birthday about a man,” an X user, identified as @customdown, captioned an image of the “Anaconda” hitmaker nestled close to Petty in a bright red wig, an image she shared earlier that day.

Minaj replied back to the critic with a lengthy letter, slamming the internet goer for their rude comment.

“Dear weak loser tweeting about someone else’s bday b/c you have nothing to rejoice about in your own sad existence & clearly don’t feel loved & definitely not paid attention to due to your ugliness…” she began.

“1. There are 24 hours in one’s bday. So you have no idea what anyone’s bday was like via a photo on social media. That’s why y’all was saying couple goals about a lot of those Instagram relationships & ended up looking dumb. Well yall BEEN looking dumb chi. The mirror told yall that way before I could’ve. ENTEEWAYS….”

Minaj noted in her clapback on Tuesday that capturing and posting the image of Petty took just a few seconds, leaving ample time to fully celebrate her son’s fourth birthday.

“So again… making someone’s bday about something that took one second? If Johnny had 5 F****g APPLES B****. LMFAOOOO #GagCityStLOUIS TONIGHT!!!!!!! Somebody call NELLY!!!!!!” Minaj penned, while promoting the St. Louis stop of her Gag City Reloaded Tour. “2. Nothing in the tweet has to do with ANYONE’S bday. So, ummmmm how’d you know? Oh right. OBSESSED WITH ONIKA!!!!! DING DING DING . Obsessed, ugly AND a VERY low IQ,” she continued. “They always check the same boxes. chasing a lil coin from Elon chi woo wee!!! #GagCityStLouis TONIGHT.“

Before signing off she added;

“Yall go look @ this person’s page to see their miserable existence. There’s no way you’re tweeting this much about someone you don’t like. like no way. Mad b/c YOU believed lies that were debunked. Bwahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. STAY MAD UGZ!!!! I’m sure you will die miserable & mad just the way you are now. I can tell the future Lastly HIS FATHER. MY HUSBAND. Not a man, you funky piece of filth. “

Nicki Paid Tribute to Papa Bear On Instagram Earlier That Day

Before sharing the photo of Petty, Minaj had already posted a heartfelt tribute to her son. The beautiful carousel contained adorable moments of Papa Bear playing in the backyard with his dad and pretending to drive while seated behind a car steering wheel. Towards the end of the touching post, Petty could be seen holding their little one just moments after his birth. Minaj reportedly gave birth to her baby boy on Sept. 30 in Los Angeles, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Dear #PapaBear, Happy 4th birthday, buddy,” the “Chun-Li” rapper penned in the caption of the sweet post. “You’ve made mama & daddy so happy. Since you were in mama’s tummy, you gave me a whole new meaning to life. Hope.”

She added;

“May God watch over you always & guide your path. No weapon formed against you will prosper. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.”

Ouch! Do you think Nicki Minaj’s response was too much or was the clap back warranted?