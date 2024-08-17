Barbie Goes To Court! Nicki Minaj’s Lawsuit Against ‘Nosey Heaux’ Settled

Nicki Minaj is taking names and taking them to court! The rapper recently settled a nearly two-year court battle over defaming statements made by a social media user. Minaj’s lawsuit has resulted in the defendant, “Nosey Heaux,” agreeing to apologize to Minaj, among other things.

According to TMZ, Marley Green, aka Nosey Heaux, has agreed to admit that she lied when she alleged that Minaj is a cocaine user. She is also required to cease mention of Minaj in relation to the drug, in addition to apologizing. If Green cannot abide by the settlement, she will owe the rapstress major money.

You may recall in 2022, Minaj launched a lawsuit against Green. This came after Green posted a video stating the femcee was “shoving all this cocaine up her nose.”

“Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. F***-listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead,” Green stated.

Minaj has vehemently denied the claims of drug usage, which led to the court battle. The rapper tweeted that Green would come after anyone who falsely claims she uses drugs. It is unclear why Green asserted that Minaj uses cocaine without having proof. Nevertheless, she admitted that everything she stated was untrue and she never had any evidence of such claims.

Minaj’s lawsuit also addressed Green comments about her son. In the same video, Green stated that Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, ruined her bloodline because he is a convicted rapist.

“Your baby is going to be a rapist, too,” she asserted.

To avoid paying a fee, Green has agreed never to mention the rapper’s son, whom she shares with her husband. As mentioned, she must refrain from mentioning Minaj and cocaine, in addition to retweeting or resharing posts that suggest the “Super Bass” rapper is doing anything unethical or illegal. If Green cannot follow the agreement, she must pay Minaj $50,000 for each offense.

Nicki Minaj has surely made an example out of Green, showing anyone who makes false allegations will suffer consequences.