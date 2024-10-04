Terror Squad Savant Fat Joe Dishes On Spotlighting Fellow Celebs On His STARZ Show & Their Culture-Driving Convos [Exclusive]

Fat Joe has transitioned from hosting interviews on IG Live to taking center stage with his brand-new talk show Fat Joe Talks which premieres today on STARZ and BOSSIP got exclusive deets from the Terror Squad savant.

Fat Joe Talks is a weekly show hosted and executive produced by the multi-hyphenate artist and cultural icon, and in each 30-minute episode, he brings the audience along for intimate conversations and never-told-before stories with some of America’s favorite celebrities and newsmakers driving the cultural zeitgeist.

Fat Joe will engage with his guests in ways that allow them to open up like never before. In recent years, Fat Joe has broadened his work to include everything from podcast host to author to healthcare price transparency reform advocate, proving he is more than a musician, he’s a culture staple who loves talking to people from all walks of life, and they love talking to him. Get an exclusive first look at the show’s opening sequence which features an original theme song by Fat Joe himself!

We also had the exclusive opportunity to sit down with him as he shared his thoughts on the new season and what makes this show so special.

During an interview with BOSSIP’s Liz Smith, Fat Joe revealed that he’s extremely grateful for the opportunity as hosting a talk show has been a lifelong dream.

“I’m feeling very very happy that STARZ gave me an opportunity to have my own talk show. It’s something I dreamed of as a kid in elementary school in the Bronx,” said Joe. “So when I use to be in those talent shows I always dreamed big you know so that fact that your dream came true, you’re in Hollywood, you’re on people’s TV it’s an amazing thing.”

With Fat Joe welcoming new guests each week, it was only fitting that his first guest was none other than Method Man on his home turf in Staten Island, along with a surprise appearance by the legendary Buju Banton.

According to Joe, their individual stories are just the tip of the iceberg on the show.

“This show is all about turning a negative to a positive. You’re going to learn from your favorite icons and be like a fly on the wall and hear stories that you never heard before. Stories about starting from the mud and how we came up out of there. With each and every guest it’s a different lens and I’m coming from a different view but it’s always inspirational and uplifting the culture.”

So what are Fat Joe’s goals and ambitions for this season? He told BOSSIP that it’s to feature guests from all walks of life.

“I’m very very optimistic and I’m always a dreamer so I’m hoping after the first season, people we don’t even think of are going to come on the show and be like alright this is a safe space, I can be vulnerable and cool and at the same time have a desire to do the show. So it might be a Tom Brady or someone we would never think of in history to do it come through and do it!”

Fat Joe will not only bring entertainment and exclusive conversations, but he’ll also inspire and motivate viewers to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

Be sure to tune in tonight on STARZ at 10:00 PM ET/PT to Fat Joe Talks with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know your thoughts below!