No One's Safe In Trailer For Final Episodes Of 'Power Book II'

What Would Ghost Do? Tariq Follows In His Father’s Ill-Fated Footsteps In Explosive Trailer For The Final Episodes Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Published on August 5, 2024

What would Ghost do?

Power Book II: Ghost final season asset

We can’t WAIT to see how Tariq slithers out of another seemingly unsurvivable situation in the final episodes of Power Book II: Ghost airing on on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app.

In Part 1 of the final season, we saw Monet finally start caring about her kids as a mother after surviving an assassination attempt put in motion by her own kids.

Power Book II: Ghost final season asset

We also learned that Diana is pregnant by Tariq who doesn’t have very many options to escape Noma’s wrath and Detective Carter’s task force closing in on him.

Power Book II: Ghost final season asset

Part 2 of the final season will delve into the “Like father, Like son” theme with Tariq finding himself in an eerily similar situation as his late father, Ghost.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Tariq will be confronted with the choice to leave the game or take over.

Power Book II: Ghost final season asset

Entrapped by Detective Carter, the Tejada family realizes their safety could be in jeopardy at any moment. Knowing this, the newly motherly Monet fights for her family to become whole again but is it too late? Wellll….

Power Book II: Ghost asset

Meanwhile, Noma is working her way to the top of the food chain while her daughter, Anya, gets too close to the game forcing Noma to think twice about her moves. And, uh, there’s also her icky somethingship with Cane.

Also, Councilman Tate is BACK and then there’s Davis who we’re sure will play a pivotal part in Tariq’s next moves.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 asset

Check out the explosive trailer below:

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 stars Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter.”

Also in the mix is LightSkinKeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

How do you think Power Book II: Ghost ends? Do you think Ghost returns in the finale? Tell us down below and peep the social media chitter-chatter over the trailer for the final episodes on the flip.

clifford 'method man' smith Larenz Tate Mary J Blige michael rainey jr. Newsletter Omari Hardwick power book II: ghost

Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

