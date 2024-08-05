What Would Ghost Do? Tariq Follows In His Father’s Ill-Fated Footsteps In Explosive Trailer For The Final Episodes Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

What would Ghost do?

We can’t WAIT to see how Tariq slithers out of another seemingly unsurvivable situation in the final episodes of Power Book II: Ghost airing on on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app.

In Part 1 of the final season, we saw Monet finally start caring about her kids as a mother after surviving an assassination attempt put in motion by her own kids.

We also learned that Diana is pregnant by Tariq who doesn’t have very many options to escape Noma’s wrath and Detective Carter’s task force closing in on him.

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Part 2 of the final season will delve into the “Like father, Like son” theme with Tariq finding himself in an eerily similar situation as his late father, Ghost.

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Tariq will be confronted with the choice to leave the game or take over.

Entrapped by Detective Carter, the Tejada family realizes their safety could be in jeopardy at any moment. Knowing this, the newly motherly Monet fights for her family to become whole again but is it too late? Wellll….

Meanwhile, Noma is working her way to the top of the food chain while her daughter, Anya, gets too close to the game forcing Noma to think twice about her moves. And, uh, there’s also her icky somethingship with Cane.

Also, Councilman Tate is BACK and then there’s Davis who we’re sure will play a pivotal part in Tariq’s next moves.

Check out the explosive trailer below:

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 stars Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter.”

Also in the mix is LightSkinKeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

How do you think Power Book II: Ghost ends? Do you think Ghost returns in the finale? Tell us down below and peep the social media chitter-chatter over the trailer for the final episodes on the flip.