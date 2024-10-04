Celebrity

Cardi B Denies Offset Reconciliation Rumors

Cardi B Denies Offset Reconciliation Rumors, Responds To NFL Player Cheating Allegations

Published on October 4, 2024

Despite going through a difficult divorce, Cardi B isn’t thinking of calling off her split from Offset anytime soon.

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings

Source: Gotham / Getty

It’s no secret that this year isn’t the first time Cardi has filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, and it definitely isn’t the first time the pair have called it quits. But still, the former Love & Hip Hop star insists that this time, their break up is final.

She made the declaration during an X Spaces on Thursday, Oct. 3, where she admitted that going through the split was difficult—but not difficult enough to call it off.

“Slowly but surely, everybody gotta go their separate ways,” she said during the broadcast. “My kids gotta get used to, ‘No, you’re not going to come home every single day and your dad is gonna be here.’ It’s kinda hard. I don’t wanna talk about it ’cause I don’t wanna get emotional but it’s kinda hard.”

Cardi continued, “As an adult, you gonna get used to a certain type of lifestyle without being with somebody, but it’s also kinda hard for your kids to get used to that. Your dad is not going to be here with you every day after school. Your dad is not going to be picking you up after school.”

The rapper went on to say that she wants Offset to remain in their kids’ lives despite their marriage coming to an end.

“I want my baby to know who their dad is because I don’t ever want my little baby to get used to my dad or my cousin,” she said. “I want them to be like, ‘This is my dad.’”

https://twitter.com/fearedbuck/status/1841567078840459514?s=46&t=nxgzyNIoowQHL174NvNxNw

After admitting to “talking to other men” while pregnant with Offset’s child, Cardi also seemingly responded to cheating allegations about her and an NFL player made by Akademiks.

The controversial media personality was livestreaming on his Rumble channel, when he claimed that Offset caught his estranged wife with an unnamed wide receiver.

Cardi appeared to respond to Akademiks with a clip of Whitney Houston’s interview with Diane Sawyer where she says: “But do you know? Do you really know?”

 

Soooo…no real clarity on that front. But, regardless, it looks like her and Offset are officially over.

 

Cardi B Newsletter Offset

