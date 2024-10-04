Crime

Atlanta scammer arrrested for operating fake dental practice

A-Town Chomp: Atlanta ‘Veneer Specialist’ Charged With 8 Felonies For Unlicensed Dental Practice

Published on October 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ceramic dental crowns for implants. Fabrication of dental crowns and dentures made of ceramic. Scanning of plaster casts of teeth.

Source: Master_Video / Getty

 

It has been almost ten years since BOSSIP reported on Malachi “Dr. Love” Robinson, a 19-year-old scammer from Palm Beach, Florida who was arrested for operating as a fake doctor including practicing medicine without a license, fraud, theft and faking a naturopathy license.

Now, according to WSB-TV, a new medical scammer has been put on blast and put in handcuffs. Atlanta police alongside investigators from the district attorney’s office raided “A List Smiles Atlanta” yesterday and arrested a man named Brandon Dillard who has been operating his fake business since 2021.

“If you went to this and you thought it was a dental office and you looked at the equipment, it appears to be legitimate. But that’s what the best fraudsters do, is they do everything they can to make themselves look legitimate. And in this case, this is an illegitimate operation. The problem is the consequences are to one’s health,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

Dillard was charging unwitting victims $6,000 to take his training seminar to become a “veneer specialist” but the thing is, the DA’s office says there is no such thing as a “veneer specialist” or “veneer technician”.

DA Willis says that she wants to protect people from this predatory “business”.

“Many, many people paid this defendant to receive training on how to do this illegal conduct. I am not interested in prosecuting those persons. I am interested in them stopping this work and finding out who they are because they are also victims,” Willis said.

That said, Willis says that while she considers these trainees to be victims, she’s very willing to prosecute them as well if they are continuing to practice now that the jig is up.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Arrests Scammers Shady SMH What the Hell???

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere

'RHOP' Scandal Erupts: Wendy & Eddie Osefo Arrested On Felony $200K Fraud Charges — See Their Suprising Mugshots

MadameNoire
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Broccoli City BWIMM 2025

The Annual BWIMM Dinner Honors Visionary Black Women Shaping The Future Of Music And Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close