A-Town Chomp: Atlanta ‘Veneer Specialist’ Charged With 8 Felonies For Unlicensed Dental Practice

It has been almost ten years since BOSSIP reported on Malachi “Dr. Love” Robinson, a 19-year-old scammer from Palm Beach, Florida who was arrested for operating as a fake doctor including practicing medicine without a license, fraud, theft and faking a naturopathy license.

Now, according to WSB-TV, a new medical scammer has been put on blast and put in handcuffs. Atlanta police alongside investigators from the district attorney’s office raided “A List Smiles Atlanta” yesterday and arrested a man named Brandon Dillard who has been operating his fake business since 2021.

“If you went to this and you thought it was a dental office and you looked at the equipment, it appears to be legitimate. But that’s what the best fraudsters do, is they do everything they can to make themselves look legitimate. And in this case, this is an illegitimate operation. The problem is the consequences are to one’s health,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

Dillard was charging unwitting victims $6,000 to take his training seminar to become a “veneer specialist” but the thing is, the DA’s office says there is no such thing as a “veneer specialist” or “veneer technician”.

DA Willis says that she wants to protect people from this predatory “business”.

“Many, many people paid this defendant to receive training on how to do this illegal conduct. I am not interested in prosecuting those persons. I am interested in them stopping this work and finding out who they are because they are also victims,” Willis said.

That said, Willis says that while she considers these trainees to be victims, she’s very willing to prosecute them as well if they are continuing to practice now that the jig is up.