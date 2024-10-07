LEGO x Pharrell Williams Bring The Childlike Creativity Of ‘Piece By Piece’ To Los Angeles Ahead Of Film’s Release

Pharrell Williams is telling his story in a way no star of his caliber ever has before.

The legendary producer has been breaking barriers and crossing genres for his entire career, so telling his life story by way of LEGO is exactly the type of creativity fans have come to expect from him.

Piece By Piece, the highly-anticipated LEGO animated biopic, chronicles the life and career of music legend Pharrell Williams, telling the story of his journey from a small-town dreamer to a global superstar.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville, “this unique film merges LEGO animation with Pharrell’s artistic legacy, creating an unparalleled cinematic experience,” according to a press release. “It offers a vibrant, joyful, and inspiring exploration of Pharrell’s creative brilliance, following his evolution from a musical prodigy to a global cultural icon. With its innovative storytelling and creative flair, this film is a must-see for audiences of all ages.”

Williams has spoken openly about how, for years, both his agent and his production partner pestered him about making a documentary about his life– but, “If everyone’s doing it, I want nothing to do with it.”

“But then, finally, my agent just said the magic words to me: you can do it whatever way you want,” Pharrell recalled. “And I said, whatever way I want?”

A lot of the people on the multi-hyphenate’s team still thought the idea to tell his story through a LEGO animated film was crazy, but in the end, it made for an outcome that is so characteristically Pharrell: Out of the box, unexpected, and extremely colorful.

Of course, along with the film also comes with an actual LEGO set–a spaceship design made from 966 pieces. Plus, lucky fans in Los Angeles got to take part in an even more immersive experience, inviting kids and adults alike to enter the LEGO universe. Attendees got the chance to see the buildable rocket sets, branded t-shirts available for customization, and so much more.

Pharrell also made an appearance at the completely immersive space, posing for pictures with eager kids and taking part in a moderated conversation alongside Neville, where they opened up about the movie. The more Williams talks about his thought process going into the project, it becomes even more clear that this was the perfect way to tell his story.

Piece By Piece is in theaters this Friday, October 11.