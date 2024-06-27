Bossip Video

Pharrell Williams goes viral after he’s recorded during a powerful moment giving “The People Gallery” creator advice to live by.

We’ve all heard the old saying “Don’t meet your idols” because the majority of the time it results in heartbreak as what you see on social media isn’t a true reflection of who they are. Sometimes however you can meet someone you admire and it can be life-changing, and that seemingly happened for an influencer.

According to a video shared by @ThePeopleGallery, the popular IG page’s owner Maurice Kamara crossed paths with Pharrell Williams at Paris Fashion Week and received a motivational speech from the Louis Vuitton designer.

“Don’t take it personal,” Pharrell said per Complex. “Take note, and take care of it. Never be emotional. When somebody dies, that’s different. Baby coming into the world, that’s different. But none of this sh** is worth you ever being emotional. All it’s ever gonna do is alter your decision-making, slow you down, eat up unnecessary bandwidth that could be contributing to your momentum. Don’t take it personal.”

Pharrell also reminded him that 400 years ago being able to chase your dreams wasn’t an option.

“Take note, take it serious, and take care of it. Don’t be emotional. For what? You know how blessed you are? You know where you would be 400 years ago? You’re floating. Nice Rolex. Tell them to go find the game. Don’t play with you.”

