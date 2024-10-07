Obituaries

Cissy Houston Dies At 91

R.I.P. Cissy Houston, Grammy-Winning Singer And Mother Of Whitney Houston, Dies At 91

Published on October 7, 2024

Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner singer, has died. She was 91.

Houston’s daughter-in-law confirmed to The Associated Press that Houston died Monday morning in her New Jersey home while under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family,” Pat Houston, who said she passed away while surrounded by family, said in a statement adding that her mother-in-law’s contributions to popular music and culture are “unparalleled.”

“Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives,” the statement continued. “A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts.”

Houston, born Emily “Cissy” Houston, rose to fame as a member of The Sweet Inspirations, a vocal group that famously backed icons like Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin. Still, Cissy’s most cherished role was as a mother to the late Whitney Houston. She served as Whitney’s earliest vocal coach and mentor, nurturing her daughter’s incredible talent from a young age when she sang gospel in church.

Cissy Houston Previously Faced The Deaths Of Her Daughter Whitney Houston & Granddaughter Bobbi Kristina

In 2012, Cissy Houston penned an open letter for Whitney Houston’s funeral program where she called her a “child of God” and spoke of the holy spirit telling her that Whitney’s life would be short-lived.

“You always gave without expecting anything in return and our love was the force that multiplied these blessings higher and higher,” wrote Cissy according to ESSENCE. “I never told you that when you were born the Holy Spirit told me that you would not be with me long and I thank God for the beautiful flower he allowed me to raise and cherish for 48 years.

She continued,

“How I love you Nippy and how I miss you, your beautiful smile, your special little things you used to say to me and sometimes you’d call just to say “hi Mommie, I love you so much,” I loved you so much more.”

 

Tragically, in 2015, Cissy lost her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown who passed away from lobar pneumonia six months after being found unconscious in a bathtub.

The Houston family told AP that they were requesting privacy at the time.

“We are touched by your generous support, and your outpouring of love during our profound time of grief,” Pat Houston said on behalf of the family. “We respectfully request our privacy during this difficult time.”

R.I.P. Cissy Houston.

