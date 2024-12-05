Cutely Coupled Up: Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky At Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards–‘I’m Super Proud’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were recently cutely coupled up at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, and the Bajan beauty beamed with pride alongside her honey.

On Wednesday, A$AP Rocky was honored with the Collaboration of the Year award for his A$AP Rocky x Puma collection at Cipriani South Street in New York.

Rihanna was seen on the scene turning heads in a curve-caressing dress that included a knee-high slit and a popped collar.

As for A$AP, he wore a black shearling leather jacket paired with an enormous LORE belt buckle and black shoes.

HelloBeautiful reports that Rih’s dress was by Alaia, and she accessorized with blinged-out Jacob & Co. earrings.

Throughout the night, Rihanna spoke to the press about A$AP, with whom she shares two children: Riot Rose, 15 months, and RZA, 2.

Speaking to Extra, Rihanna couldn’t contain her pride and gushed about her “Fashion Killa” partner-in-crime.

“I’m super proud. This is why I’m here. I left my kids to be here. I’m super proud of their dad—that’s my baby daddy!”

The Grammy-winning singer also highlighted Rocky’s long-standing influence on the fashion world, telling Extra that she thinks he deserves more credit for his style.

“I think he’s always influenced the fashion game. He’s always had a unique sense of style that I think designers have honed in on and actually used as inspiration for collections, and he’s never gotten the amount of credit that he deserves. And being here tonight, it just feels great to see him, like, achieve something that we always knew that he was a part of and influenced, and I’m proud to be here by his side. It is a big deal.”

As for A$AP, he told E! News that having his Bajan baddie by his side made his big night even better.

“A woman in a companion support [role] is everything, right? Especially when somebody’s a pair. I think that’s very important, to be united and to have that mutual respect and support. It’s lovely, that’s what I can say mostly about it. This moment, it’s beautiful, and I’m honored and blessed to be here right now, very grateful.”

The outlet adds that he also teased a possible music collaboration with Rih.

“I think you should just wait around and see,” he told E! News when asked about a possible collab with Rih. “You know, we’ve got something in the works. […] I think [we love working together so much as friends first and then partners] just because it’s easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit with or you share the same interests with. It’s pretty easy. It feels more organic or natural.”

What do YOU think Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Footwear News Achievement Awards looks?