BOSSIPSounds: Exciting Emerging Artist Duō Drops Debut ‘DEAD IN MY EYES’ Exploring Disfunctional Dating Dynamics [Exclusive]

In #BOSSIPSounds news, a genre-blurring emerging artist is dropping his debut release about someone’s savage behavior, and BOSSIP’s got exclusive deets.

Duo has released “DEAD IN MY EYES” under the Playtime Music imprint in partnership with the distribution label United Masters. Known for his unique fusion of rap, R&B, and raw emotional storytelling, he’s dedicated to carving a unique lane in the music industry, and this track emphasizes his journey.

The artist, whose name reflects his dual artistry in rap and R&B, has a compelling story.

Once a Division I football standout, Playtime Music notes that his athletic career came to an abrupt halt after a devastating knee injury. But like the versatile artist he is, he turned adversity into inspiration, channeling his energy into music and artistic expression. With a Theatre Arts degree and a natural gift for performance, Playtime Music wants listeners to enjoy the blend of his technical skills with heartfelt emotion that creates an innovative and deeply relatable sound.

Duo’s debut single, “DEAD IN MY EYES,” highlights his ability to tackle complex themes with vulnerability and style. On it, he details a “savage” he met who’s up to some suspect behavior.

“She look me dead in my eyes and told me lies,” he sings on the track. “She the type to make a n***a cry.”

“‘DEAD IN MY EYES’ is just the start for me,” said Duo in an official statement about his single. “I’m committed to pushing the boundaries of my musical expression with my new single and upcoming releases.” “Duo’s effortless fusion of rap and R&B is already catching the attention of fans and industry insiders,” added Joy Young, owner of Playtime Music. “With his versatility and captivating style, he’s destined for greatness in this competitive music landscape.”

“DEAD IN MY EYES” is now streaming on all platforms.

Click HERE to stream!