Sonya Massey’s Family Protests The Release Of Killer Cop Sean Grayson

Sonya Massey was killed by former police officer Sean Grayson in a case that went viral on social media and sparked angry debates about use of force and policing in America. Massey, like so many other Black people who have been killed by police, dialed 911 seeking assistance and ended up with a bullet in her head.

Following the incident, it was revealed that Grayson had a laundry list of red flags that should have precluded him from ever wearing a badge much less be allowed to carry a firearm and be given authority to take life at his discretion. He was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

According to Newschannel 20, Sonya Massey’s family and the community at-large have staged a protest at the state capitol over the Illinois Appellate Court’s decision to grant Grayson a pretrial release from jail. James Wilburn, Massey’s father, did not bite this tongue about how he feels about the judges who gave his daughter’s killer freedom.

“My message to those three judges who ruled unanimously that Sean Grayson is not a danger to the city of Springfield, if you got room in your house, give him a bedroom to live in your house,” Wilburn said.

One the community members advocating for Grayson’s imprisonment is Dr. Lesa Johnson, who is a University of Springfield Professor. She believes that anyone accused of murder should not be allowed out on the streets. Grayson was granted release based on the Safe-T Act that was designed to prevent people of color and homeless folks from sitting in jail for minor offenses. However, it’s now being used to allow a killer cop to sleep in his own bed at night.

We will be keeping an eye on this case. Justice for Sonya Massey.