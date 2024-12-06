Civil Rights & Social Justice

Sonya Massey’s Family Protests Sean Grayson Release

Sonya Massey’s Family Protests The Release Of Killer Cop Sean Grayson

Published on December 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-CRIME-JUSTICE-POLICE

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

 

Sonya Massey was killed by former police officer Sean Grayson in a case that went viral on social media and sparked angry debates about use of force and policing in America. Massey, like so many other Black people who have been killed by police, dialed 911 seeking assistance and ended up with a bullet in her head.

Family Of Police Shooting Victim Sonya Massey Holds Rally In Chicago

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

 

Following the incident, it was revealed that Grayson had a laundry list of red flags that should have precluded him from ever wearing a badge much less be allowed to carry a firearm and be given authority to take life at his discretion. He was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

Activists In New York Protest Police Killing Of Sonya Massey

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Related Stories

According to Newschannel 20, Sonya Massey’s family and the community at-large have staged a protest at the state capitol over the Illinois Appellate Court’s decision to grant Grayson a pretrial release from jail. James Wilburn, Massey’s father, did not bite this tongue about how he feels about the judges who gave his daughter’s killer freedom.

“My message to those three judges who ruled unanimously that Sean Grayson is not a danger to the city of Springfield, if you got room in your house, give him a bedroom to live in your house,” Wilburn said.

One the community members advocating for Grayson’s imprisonment is Dr. Lesa Johnson, who is a University of Springfield Professor. She believes that anyone accused of murder should not be allowed out on the streets. Grayson was granted release based on the Safe-T Act that was designed to prevent people of color and homeless folks from sitting in jail for minor offenses. However, it’s now being used to allow a killer cop to sleep in his own bed at night.

We will be keeping an eye on this case. Justice for Sonya Massey.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Police Shooting Sean Grayson shooting Sonya Massey

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

#RHOA’s K. Michelle Rips Robyn Dixon’s Comments That ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close