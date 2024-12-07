Entertainment

Drake’s Court Dates Set

Defamation, Diss Tracks, And Drama! Drake’s ‘Not Like Us’ Court Date Set For UMG, Spotify, And iHeartRadio Filings

Published on December 7, 2024

Drake is gearing up for his day in court, following his pre-action petitions filed last month against Universal Music Group (UMG), Spotify, and iHeartRadio.

The rapper alleges that these companies conspired to bolster Kendrick Lamar’s track, “Not Like Us,” at his expense. The highly publicized legal battle stems from accusations of unethical practices that Drake claims have unfairly impacted his career.

Drake’s case against UMG and Spotify will be heard in the New York Supreme Court early next year. According to court documents obtained by XXL, the rapper has accused the two companies of violating multiple laws, including:

– The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act

– The New York Deceptive Business Act

– The New York False Advertising Act

Drake alleges that UMG and Spotify used bots and payola to artificially inflate the streaming numbers of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us.”

In a separate case filed in Texas, Drake has targeted UMG and iHeartRadio, accusing them of defamation and a pay-for-play scheme. The defamation claims center on lyrics from “Not Like Us,” which insinuate that Drake is a child predator. Drake contends that UMG knowingly released the track and collaborated with iHeartRadio to promote it via unethical means.

Fans are split over Drake’s legal drama. Some are backing him in his fight against alleged industry shady business, while others are throwing shade, questioning his motives and the timing of it all.

A spokesperson for Universal Music Group refuted Drake’s allegations in a statement to XXL:

“The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

Spotify representatives declined to comment, and Kendrick Lamar has not publicly addressed the accusations.

Whether Drake’s claims hold up in court or fall flat, the outcome could have lasting implications for the music industry.

Stay tuned as this legal drama unfolds.

