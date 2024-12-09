Atlanta Hawks Launch New D.C. Young Fly-Hosted Podcast ‘Hawks AF’ With Premiere Guest J.I.D.

The Atlanta Hawks organization is a beloved part of the A-T-L community and they have consistently gone above and beyond to foster their relationship with their fans in meaningful ways.

Recently, the Hawks marketing department conceptualized yet another groundbreaking way to engage their supporters by launching a new short-form podcast called Hawks AF hosted by 85 South Show star D.C. Young Fly. It should be noted that the title of the show is brilliant as it speaks to the unwavering dedication that Atlanta shows to the team using the common and irreverent language of social media. Very on brand for a city that says what it means and means what it says.

The premiere episode of Hawks AF is live and the very first guest is none other than the east side’s own lyrical prodigy and Dreamville artist J.I.D.

BOSSIP spoke to D.C. Young Fly and the Hawks SVP of Marketing Narcis Alikhani about how this new content piece was created and what they want Atlanta hoops fans to experience while listening.

D.C. Young Fly: I want to thank [Atlanta Hawks marketing] they say the impact that bring to the city. They saw the love and the energy that I have for the team. Not just me being at the game, no, I want them to win. They brought it to my attention saying, “We want to highlight some of the celebrities and their stories about Atlanta and why they love being in this city.”

Narcis Alikhani: Our brand mantra is “True to Atlanta” and D.C. is as true to Atlanta as it gets. He’s a die hard Hawks fan, a long-time season ticket holder, and he really puts on for our city. We’ve worked on really good content over the years and every time we do, Hawks fans ask for more. This was the perfect opportunity to do something really big for the fans. Everybody knows that a Hawks game is a great night out. You never know who you’ll run into at a Hawks game so we love the fact that Hawks AF brings courtside at a Hawks game to life on your screen.

The conversation that D.C. and J.I.D. have in the first episode feels like two cousins choppin’ it up about their most beloved Hawks memories, their careers, and reminiscing on what it was like to grow up in Atlanta. It’s hard not to smile watching two successful young brothas uplift each other and talk hoops.