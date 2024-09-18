Pop Culture

Rich Homie Quan Remembered By Killer Mike During Funeral

DC Young Fly, Killer Mike & More Pay Tribute To Rich Homie Quan During His Atlanta Funeral

Published on September 18, 2024

Rich Homie Quan Statement Picture

Rich Homie Quan – Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Killer Mike and DC Young Fly delivered heartfelt speeches during Rich Homie Quan’s funeral in Atlanta.

Rich Homie Quan

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

Rich Homie Quan

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Rich Homie Quan

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

On Sept. 17, Atlanta rapper Dequantes Devontay Lamar aka Rich Homie Quan was laid to rest in his hometown of Atlanta. Hundreds of family, friends, and fans gathered at World Changes Church International in South Fulton to pay their respects.

 

Rich Homie Quan

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Rich Homie Quan

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

President Biden and VP Kamala Harris sent letters to the family expressing their condolences along with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

According to PEOPLE, Quan’s mother Tammie Morgan-Chism spoke and revealed he was the miracle baby she was told would never happen.

“When man said I would never have kids, god blessed me with you, and you’ve been the anchor of my life from the beginning to the very end. Lord knows I’m grateful for the 34 years God allowed me to share you with the world. No more late nights and early morning talks, but the presence of knowing you are my personal angel is well with my soul.” Quan’s mother wrote.

XXL reports Killer Mike spoke to the positivity Quan shared everywhere he went and his forgiving spirit.

“Our writing comes from the experiences around us so believe me, that smile that he had carried the weight that you have,” Mike said. “The smile that he walked around with sometimes masked a shattering, hurt thing, and he still gave audiences joy and love and laughter. So I wanna say to us, forgive yourself for your own addictions.”

During the service, DC Young Fly also showcased his duality in being hilarious while having the capacity to speak life while mourning. DC went viral during the funeral of his partner Jacky Oh and struck a chord during the funeral with his potent words.

“Y’all gave us an icon, y’all gave us a legend,” Young Fly said to Rich Homie Quan’s parents. “We’re all on borrowed time. So the things that he accomplished while he was here we wanna let you know that we’re gonna continue on his legacy, and even through the small amount of time it made a big impact.”

In an especially touching moment, the Atlanta City Council announced that Sept. 17 will forever be known as “Rich Homie Quan Day” in the city.

Rich Homie Quan

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Rich Homie Quan

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Rich Homie Quan

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

You can watch Rich Homie Quan’s celebration of life with words from Rocko, Stephen Jackson and more below.

DC Young Fly Killer Mike R.I.P. rich homie quan

