Daniel Penny acquitted of Jordan Neely homicide

No Remorse: Daniel Penny Parties After Acquitted Of Negligent Homicide Of Jordan Neely

Published on December 10, 2024

Jury Continues To Deliberate In Daniel Penny Trial After Manslaughter Charge Dropped

Source: Alex Kent / Getty

 

Jordan Neely died unnecessarily at the hands of ex-Marine Daniel Penny when Penny decided to apply a chokehold for so long that Neely’s body went completely limp in front on an NYC subway train packed with witnesses. Outrage ignited immediately, and calls for justice lasted and remained strong. Penny was ultimately arrested and charged with Neely’s death. Since that time, BOSSIP has been keeping a close eye on the case hoping that the criminal justice system wouldn’t fail Jordan Neely and his surviving family.

As BOSSIP previously reported those hopes went gone up in smoke. Monday afternoon, a Manhattan jury acquitted Penny of negligent homicide following his acquittal last week for manslaughter. Penny will now walk away scot-free with his vigilante hero complex fully intact after needlessly killing a homeless Black man with mental health issues.

According to Fox 5 NY, following his acquittal, Penny went to Stone Street Tavern with his lawyers, Steven Raiser, and Thomas Kenniff, to “celebrate.”

“It feels great,” Kenniff told FOX 5 NY. “It’s 18 months of weight on everybody’s shoulders, most importantly Danny’s, with the weight of this indictment on him, knowing he’s been falsely accused for doing the right thing”

 

The 30-year-old Neely was a subway performer with a penchant for spot-on Michael Jackson “moonwalk” impressions. He was diagnosed with both schizophrenia and depression and was hospitalized numerous times in order to get help. In 2017, he told a doctor that being homeless and hungry made him want to kill himself. The day Neely had his life taken from him, he was clearly having an episode aboard the subway train. He needed more help, not a fatal chokehold.

This is AmeriKKKa. F**k Daniel Penny.

