Last week, BOSSIP reported on the death of a Black man named Jordan Neely at the hands of a white man named Daniel Penny aboard an NYC subway train. Neely was suffering a severe mental health crisis and Penny took it upon himself to enact vigilante violence against him in the name of “heroism.” Despite being released by the NYPD following some brief questioning, Penny was eventually charged with second-degree manslaughter. Although we shouldn’t be totally surprised, the latest update of this story is nonetheless infuriating.

According to Forbes, an online fundraiser took in $1.5 million to help Penny pay his legal fees. Now, at the time of publishing, that fundraiser has reached over $2 million.

We cannot confirm this, but we’d be willing to bet good inflated American currency that those who donated to this sick show of public sympathy own at least ONE red hat…

The alleged law firm of Raiser & Kenniff, P.C. initiated the fundraiser on a platform called GiveSendGo at 1o a.m. Sunday morning. Once word got out, people immediately started reaching into their proverbial pockets to donate. Raiser & Kenniff (which sounds fake as HELL but we digress…) claim that any money that is left over after expenses are paid will be donated to a mental health program in NYC.

Individuals who donated to Penny’s fundraising effort left comments backing Penny’s self defense argument: “Thank you for standing up for innocent people that day,” one person wrote.

It’s worth mentioning that Trump boot-licker, Disney damager, Presidential-hopeful, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis also shared the fundraising effort on his social media accounts as hell. Similarly, the National Police Association sent out a tweet soliciting donations for the “good Samaritan.”

Daniel Penny and those who support him can go straight to hell.