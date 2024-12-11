Tika Sumpter And Idris Elba Bring Mesmerizing Magnetism To The London Premiere Of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’

It might be cold outside baby, but the way the hot chocolate was sizzling up the blue carpet at the premiere of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 in London Tuesday night — whew!

Somebody better give Tika Sumpter all the APPLAUSE baby! And her whole glam team gets Christmas bonuses in our eyes. The stunning actress stepped out in a metallic look styled by Wayman & Micah for the latest film installment inspired by the beloved Sega character.

Sumpter, who plays Maddie Wachowski was in great company alongside Idris Elba, who plays Knuckles.

Here’s a little about Sonic the Hedgehog 3:

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Keanu Reeves channeled his character Shadow in black and red on the carpet.

Reeves and Krysten Ritter make their Sonic debuts in this film.

Jim Carrey is back for the third time as Dr. Robotnik but also does double duty in the film as his long lost grandfather. Lee Majdoub is also returning as Robotnik’s faithful sidekick Agent Stone.

Ben Schwartz is back as the voice of Sonic

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with an all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sorry we just can’t get over all this melanated magic. These face cards NEVER decline.

Sonic + the holidays makes for some really great promos.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters December 20.