Movies

Tika Sumpter And Idris Elba At Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Premiere

Tika Sumpter And Idris Elba Bring Mesmerizing Magnetism To The London Premiere Of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’

Published on December 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It might be cold outside baby, but the way the hot chocolate was sizzling up the blue carpet at the premiere of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 in London Tuesday night — whew!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Premiere in London

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Somebody better give Tika Sumpter all the APPLAUSE baby! And her whole glam team gets Christmas bonuses in our eyes. The stunning actress stepped out in a metallic look styled by Wayman & Micah for the latest film installment inspired by the beloved Sega character.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Premiere in London

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Sumpter, who plays Maddie Wachowski was in great company alongside Idris Elba, who plays Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Premiere in London

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Premiere in London

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Here’s a little about Sonic the Hedgehog 3:

Related Stories

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Premiere in London

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Keanu Reeves channeled his character Shadow in black and red on the carpet.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Premiere in London

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Reeves and Krysten Ritter make their Sonic debuts in this film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Premiere in London

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Jim Carrey is back for the third time as Dr. Robotnik but also does double duty in the film as his long lost grandfather. Lee Majdoub is also returning as Robotnik’s faithful sidekick Agent Stone.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Premiere in London

Source: John Phillips / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Ben Schwartz is back as the voice of Sonic

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Premiere in London

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with an all-star cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Premiere in London

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

 

Sorry we just can’t get over all this melanated magic. These face cards NEVER decline.

Sonic + the holidays makes for some really great promos.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters December 20.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Idris Elba JIm Carrey keanu reeves Red Carpet Seen on the Scene Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Tika Sumpter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112

Cardi B & Kulture attend Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Couture Cardi B & Mini-Me Daughter Kulture, Ciara, ‘Love Island’s’ Nic & Olandria & More Slay New York Fashion Week

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close