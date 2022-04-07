Bossip Video

Heyyy Tika

The always stunning Tika Sumpter lit up the blue carpet at the star-studded ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ premiere that brought out Jim Carrey, ‘Insecure’ star Natasha Rothwell, Tommy Davidson, Kid Cudi, Idris Elba alongside wife Sabrina and daughter Isan, and many more.

In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2,’ the world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure with all of our faves from the first film.

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Peep the trailer below:

Play

From the filmmakers behind ‘The Fast and the Furious’ and ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.

“I think my favorite [scene] was Hawaii which, you know, I got to interact with more characters,” said Sumpter when asked about her favorite moments in the film. “And I got to interact with Sonic a bit more, and my sister [Natasha Rothwell], obviously. That whole bit was so fun, that we got to be heroes of our own story, right? Of our own side story – actually, no, it was part of the main thing. So, you know, I love that we were active and had agency of our own and took matters into our own hands.”

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ speeds into theaters April 8th.