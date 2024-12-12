GOOD! Illinois Supreme Court Denies Motion To Release Sonya Massey’s Killer Cop Sean Grayson From Prison

Last week, BOSSIP reported on a motion to release filed by attorneys representing a former Illinois sheriff’s deputy named Sean Grayson. Grayson stands accused of the first-degree murder of Sonya Massey back in July when body camera video of the violent incident went viral, sparking intense outrage on social media. Fortunately, there is still some semblance of right and wrong in this declining society that we call the United States of America.

According to WAND-TV, the Illinois Supreme Court denied Grayson’s pretrial release motion after his attorneys asked for Grayson’s immediate pre-trial release.

No Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties for him!

Sonya Massey’s Father Speaks Out

It goes without saying that Sonya Massey’s family is distraught about her “alleged” murder and further angered at the prospect of her killer being allowed back on the streets. Prior to the decision to deny pretrial release, Sonya’s father, James Wilburn, spoke out against any such measure.

Via PEOPLE:

“My friends, my family, they try to keep me busy so that I’m not alone. It’s when I’m alone that I really, really meditate on our conversations that we used to have,” Wilburn told WCIA of the months since his daughter’s killing. He added that “they’re talking about letting a killer go on the streets until it’s time for his trial.” “But like I said, if these three appellate court justices think that Sean Grayson is not a danger to society, move [him] into their house,” he continued, reiterating comments made at the capitol. “Let’s see if their wife and kids would allow him to move and live in their house with him.”

There is absolutely no reason to allow Sean Grayson to walk the streets or sleep in his own bed. Enough with giving killer cops the benefit of any doubts. Let them sit and rot like any other citizen accused of first-degree murder would have to.