RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Guest Judges Announced

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Judges RUvealed As Doechii, Quinta Brunson, Tracee Ellis Ross & More In Season 17 Trailer

Published on December 13, 2024

Just between us squirrel friends, MTV just revealed the gag-worthy lineup of guest judges for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17, which includes a Swamp Princess, a writer and actress, and a Black-ish beauty.

 

Drag Race Guest Judges

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Femme It Forward/ Momodu Mansaray/FilmM / Getty

As previously reported, season 17 promises to be the splashiest season in HERstory, featuring 14 Queens competing for the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

This year’s returning judges include (of course) Emmy® Award-winning host RuPaul, along with Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. The guest judges this season are bringing it to the runway with major star power including Doechii, Sandra Bernhard, Julia Schlaepfer, Paul W. Downs, Hunter Schafer, Quinta Brunson, Jamal Sims, Law Roach, Adam Lambert, Betsey Johnson, Whitney Cummings, Sam Smith, Jerrod Carmichael, June Diane Raphael, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Trailer Includes A New Twist

The Drag Race season 17 trailer features a jaw-dropping twist: the Badonka Dunk Tank. After the lipsync, eliminated queens get one last chance to shantay and stay. The queens will pull one of 10 levers, and if they dunk the fabulous Michelle Visage, they snatch immunity and a second shot at the crown. If not, it’s indeed time to sashay away.

The cast includes:

Acacia Forgot (Los Angeles, CA)

Arrietty (Seattle, WA)

Crystal Envy (Asbury Park, NJ)

Hormona Lisa (Chattanooga, TN)

Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, FL)

Joella (Los Angeles, CA)

Kori King (Boston, MA)

Lana Ja’Rae (New York, NY)

Lexi Love (Louisville, KY)

Lucky Starzzz (Miami, FL)

Lydia B Kollins (Pittsburgh, PA)

Onya Nurve (Cleveland, OH)

Sam Star (Leeds, AL)

Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres January 3!

Tune in Fridays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV, with RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked spilling all the backstage tea at 9:30 PM ET/PT.

