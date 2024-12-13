Lawsuits Allege Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Drugged & Raped Three Men

Diddy is facing more legal troubles from behind bars, as three men are alleging that they were drugged and raped by the Bad Boy mogul.

The Associated Press reports that the accusers are being represented by New York attorney Thomas Giuffra, who alleges that Diddy took advantage of his clients and ensured their silence “through threats and fear.”

“This is a long overdue opportunity for the victims to take the power back after carrying the burden of the assaults in silence for several years,” said Giuffra in a statement. “While a lawsuit will not undo the wrongs done to them, it enables the survivors to regain the power and dignity that was stripped from them by Sean Combs.”

Diddy’s attorneys, however, are calling the allegations baseless and said they’d seek punishment for “unethical” lawyers.

“These complaints are full of lies,” the lawyers wrote in a statement, reports The Associated Press. “We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.”

All Three Accusers Allege They Were Drugged And Sexually Assaulted

NBC News reports that the lawsuits involve incidents taking place from 2019 to 2022. The men, all identified as John Doe, say they were unwittingly served drugged drinks and then sexually assaulted by Diddy and, in one instance, others.

One of the men claims Diddy drugged and raped him in 2020 when the two met in his hotel room at the InterContinental Hotel in Times Square to discuss payments the man was owed.

The man who said that he worked for Diddy from 2006 to 2018 running errands for him said that when he went to the hotel room, he was served a drink, and in “two minutes, I start to feel, like, just very tired, very sleepy.”

According to NBC News, he alleged that he regained consciousness only to find Combs sexually assaulting him. When he attempted to resist, Combs allegedly responded, “I’m almost done.”

“The phrase that haunts me is, ‘I’m almost done,’” he shared. “He kept saying, ‘Just stop, just stop moving. I’m almost finished. I’m almost done.’”

Another man claims he met Diddy in 2019 at a Manhattan nightclub and was invited to an afterparty at Diddy’s suite at the Park Hyatt hotel, where he was also allegedly drugged and raped.

In the lawsuit, he alleged that after Diddy personally made him a drink, the room “started spinning’ and his mouth became very dry.”

Combs eventually led him to a sofa, where he lost consciousness and later awoke to Combs raping him, according to the lawsuit, reports NBC. The man also alleges that saw “a man and a woman sitting on the bed recording the rape on a camera.”

The next morning, he was allegedly given $2,500 by the man who recorded the alleged rape and said it was from Combs, according to the lawsuit.

NBC News reports that the third man claims he was drugged and raped by not just Diddy but by associates from his record label during a party in 2020 at Diddy’s mansion in the Hamptons.

At the party, he “began feeling ill and subsequently lost consciousness” after he had a drink, according to the lawsuit. “Throughout the rest of the night, Plaintiff faded in and out of consciousness,” the accuser said in the lawsuit. He alleges that Diddy and “his associates from Bad Boy Records” took turns sexually assaulting and raping him.”

Diddy Reportedly Could Face Up To 300 Legal Cases

Tony Buzbee, who’s been in headlines amid his feud with Jay Z over allegations he raped a client of Buzbee’s alongside Diddy, recently said the number of people filing civil legal cases against Diddy is likely to be “in the 300 range.”

Tony Buzbee told the BBC on Wednesday that he estimates his team has received around 3,000 calls about Diddy.

“I think that the potential [number of] cases is probably in the 300 range, but I think realistically, it’ll ultimately be about 100 to 150,” he told the BBC.

Diddy’s lawyers, however, are continuing to call out Buzbee, alleging that the lawsuits are “shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.”

“As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” they added.

As previously reported, Diddy has pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges. He will go to trial in May and was recently denied bail for a third time.