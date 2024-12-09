BREAKING: Lawsuit Alleges Jay-Z Raped 13-Year-Old Girl Alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Jay-Z Calls It A Blackmail Attempt–‘I Will Not Give You ONE RED PENNY!!”

UPDATED — 09:00 PM 12/08/2024

Attorney Tony Buzbee said in a defiant statement that he and his family are being harassed and “followed by mysterious people.” He also responded to Jay-Z’s stolen valor claims and said he won’t be “bullied or intimidated.”

“I’m still THAT guy,” wrote Buzbee.

“Recognize this guy? This is a picture of the Weapons Platoon Commander, Alpha Company, First Battalion, Fourth Marines from our old Western Pacific cruise book. Despite a coordinated and aggressive effort that has included harassing my kids, contacting my clients and former clients to encourage them to sue me, contacting my colleagues or former employees asking if I’ve “abused” them, showing up at my current employees’ homes to harass them, filing frivolous cases against me and my law firm, defaming me with outrageous assertions to anyone who will listen, and having mysterious people follow me and my family, I’m still THAT guy.” “I won’t be bullied or intimidated. People will see through this effort to discredit me and my clients and the truth will be revealed. I also won’t allow anyone to scare my clients into silence. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and I am quite certain the sun is coming.”

UPDATED — 7:31 PM 12/08/2024

Jay-Z has denied any wrongdoing in an official statement shared to Roc Nation’s X account.

He alleges that the accusations are a blackmail attempt by lawyer Tony Buzbee.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a “lawyer”named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me wnat to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

He went on to call Buzbee a “deplorable human” and questioned his integrity.

“You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity.”

Jay Z went on to mention Beyoncé and their three children, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi, whom he says will have to be told about the lawsuit. He also mentioned that Blue Ivy’s peers will more than likely ask her about it.

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

He continued,

“My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.”

In a powerful closing, Jay Z told Tony Buzbee that he’s “not from his moral world” and noted that he’s from the “proejct of Brooklyn. According to Jay Z, he’s “different” than other celebs, and ready to prove it.

“You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all “celebrities” are the same,” he wrote. “I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. ” I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

A civil lawsuit has emerged accusing Jay Z of raping a 13-year-old minor in 2000 alongside disgraced mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The news came via NBC News, which cited court documents from an accuser identified as “Jane Doe.” The anonymous accuser initially filed their lawsuit in October against Combs alone; now, Jay-Z is named.

NBC News reports that the accuser alleges that in 2000 when Doe was 13, the rappers raped her at a house party following the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

Doe alleges that a friend dropped her off at the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall and approached various limousine drivers to attempt to gain access to the show or an after-party because she didn’t have a ticket.

One driver, the lawsuit said, told her that he worked for Combs and she “fit what Diddy was looking for.” He invited her to a party following the show and told her to return to his car later in the evening after he transported Carter and Combs, the suit said.

NBC News adds that Doe alleges the driver picked her up and, after 20 minutes, arrived at a white house with a U-shaped driveway where she signed a document that she believed was a non-disclosure agreement and entered the party that included celebs allegedly doing marijuana and cocaine.

She was offered a drink that made her feel “woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down,” the suit said. She went into a room to rest. Shortly after, the suit said Combs and Carter entered the room with Combs saying, “You are ready to party!”

That’s when she alleges that Carter removed her clothes and held her down, and raped her while Combs and another unnamed female celebrity watched. She says Combs also raped her as Carter and the woman looked on.

NBC News reports that she says she was able to resist being forced to perform oral sex on Combs by hitting him in the neck and that he “stopped.”

After the alleged assault, the suit says, she “grabbed her clothes” and left. She made her way to a gas station, where she called her father.

The accuser is seeking unspecified damages. The lawsuit is filed under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.