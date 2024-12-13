BOSSIPSounds: Rapper Rico Cash Releases 16-Track Project ‘Born Winner’

Rico Cash releases the highly anticipated 16-track album “Born Winner,” capturing the struggles and triumphs of his life.

Prospering Atlanta rapper Rico Cash, is officially back in album mode, feeding the streets just in time for the holidays. Rico has cooked up a new 16-track album that’s officially available on all digital streaming platforms and is being called one of the best hip-hop albums of 2024.

“Born Winner” isn’t just his latest release, but a love letter to his journey in music, authenticity, and versatility

The album blends Rico’s Atlanta sound with hard-hitting beats and introspective lyricism. Production on the album features Chaos, Smart Sertified, K6, and more familiar names. The production serves as a breath of fresh air for those missing the authentic ATL sound.

Rico’s undeniable vulnerability shines while still delivering an introspective game through high-energy flows. To kick off the rollout, Rico Cash teamed up with CEO Trayle for “B*tch Please.” Rico has promised new music throughout 2025, with this album serving as an appetizer to hold fans over.

You can watch the video for “B*tch Please,” featuring CEO Trayle below.