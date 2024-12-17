Television

Eddie Murphy Paid Dave Chappelle This HUGE Compliment

‘Black Comedy In America’ Exclusive: Dave Chappelle Reveals The Compliment Eddie Murphy Gave Him That Made Him Want To Cry

Published on December 17, 2024

Have you ever looked up to someone and found out they actually were also looking up to you?

Dave Chappelle and Chris Spencer film "Black Comedy In America"

Source: Courtesy / Vice TV

The season finale of “Black Comedy in America” airs Tuesday, December 17 and we’ve got an exclusive for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below Dave Chappelle opens up about being paid the highest compliment by Eddie Murphy.

Check out the clip:

Do you agree with Eddie — Georgie Carlin and Richard Pryor are the pinnacle and Dave Chappelle is raising the ceiling? Where do you think Eddie Murphy lands in the rankings?

Here’s a little more about “Black Comedy In America”:

“Black Comedy In America” explores the comedic pioneers of film, television, and the standup scene, along with the humble beginnings and meteoric rises of the most powerful voices to ever enter Black comedy. The premiere begins with a rare sit-down reunion with The Original Kings of Comedy: Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley. The series also delves into the cultural impact of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” The Best Man, “Def Comedy Jam,” the wave of memorable Black sitcoms from the 70s, and influential household names such as Richard Pryor and Dave Chappelle. In addition, the show features a raw exploration of Jim Crow segregation with a nostalgic look at the foundations of the Chitlin’ Circuit, where Black comedy got its roots.

A cultural time capsule, the 10-episode series brings together icons and respected figures for deep dives into what and who have shaped comedy and American culture over the past century, including many who have used their comedic visions to push boundaries in the face of controversies in an ever-changing society.

Each episode includes in-depth interviews with a who’s who of entertainers including Shaquille O’Neal, Marla Gibbs, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson, Coco Jones, George Lopez, Luenell, Rachel Lindsay, Taye Diggs, W. Kamau Bell, B. Simone, and many more.

“Black Comedy in America” is executive produced by Lee Hoffman and Shane Ertter for VICE TV, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Michael Strahan and FredAnthony Smith for SMAC Productions, and Tiffany Haddish and Vanessa Spencer for She Ready Productions. Chris Spencer and Leslie Small also serve as executive producers. The series is directed by Julian Gooden, Leslie Small, and FredAnthony Smith.

The “Black Comedy in America” Finale airs Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10PM ET/PT on VICE TV.

Miss any episodes? A full marathon is set for Christmas Day, 8am-7pm ET/PT and a mini marathon is set for New Year’s Day, 8am-1PM ET/PT.

