Not all heroes wear capes or have fins, gills, or the ability to breathe underwater for long periods of time. However, some heroes can swim their Black a$$es off when it’s time to throw hands on some #FFFFFFolks.

The viral hero with a myriad of marvelous Montgomery-inspired monikers including, JaMichael Phelps, Shaquille O’Gills, Aquamayne, Scuba Gooding Jr., Sea Murda, Bouyed Mayweather, Shaquille O’Gills, LaPrawn James, and many, many, many others, has only been publicly identified as a 16-year-old named “Aaren” according to AL.com.

For obvious reasons (safety being chief among them), his family is taking precautions to ensure that is not endangered by his newfound public profile. That said, the family has retained a publicist named Makina Lashea who released a statement about what took place during that instantly-historic riverfront brawl.

A statement released by family publicist Makina LaShea said that Aaren was a “cherished young hero” and that people had “come together to celebrate the remarkable act of bravery and compassion” the young teen demonstrated.

“In the face of adversity, Aaren selflessly came to the rescue of a fellow colleague, showcasing courage beyond his years,” the statement said. “We are immensely proud of his actions and the values he exemplifies, standing as an inspiration to us all. “The overwhelming love and support pouring in from all corners of the state and surrounding areas have deeply touched Aaren. Your kindness and encouragement have shown him the power of unity and the warmth of a caring community.”

Aaren himself also spoke out and thanked his supporters who sent money for his boots which presumably got ruined in the water.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has been sending me money to help me get new boots,” I promise I don’t need anymore than I already have. Thank you everyone for your support,” he wrote. “The only thing I did was what I was taught to do,” the teen added.

Aaren’s parents are accepting donations for his future and stressing that they’re not trying to exploit their son.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the Montgomery police are still investigating this incident and have obtained warrants for several people. We hope they’re all white.