Civil Rights & Social Justice

Mount Vernon police accused of illegal strip searches by DOJ

F12: Police In Mount Vernon, New York Committed Illegal Arrests And Strip Searches Says DOJ

Published on December 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Firearm, handcuffs, police badge, and fingerprint evidence

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

 

2024 might be on it’s way out the door but it’s never too late to hold police officers and their departments accountable for violating their oaths and the civil rights of the citizens their swore to protect.

According to new reporting by APNews, the United States Department of Justice has accused the Mount Vernon Police Department of a “pattern and practice” of illegal arrests and illegal strip searches. One such case involved a 65-year-old woman and a 75-year-old woman who were falsely accused of buying drugs, arrested, and forced to submit to a nude frisk being told to “bend over and cough.” An internal investigation into that arrest found that the officers lied about the women buying drugs.

Related Stories

The DOJ report also noted that up until the fall of 2022, MVPD was conducting strip searches on every single person they arrested and even forced people who were not arrested to be strip searched. People were also arrested for verbally criticizing officers behavior. Abuses of power had run amok.

In another egregious violation of civil rights, MVPD is accused of detaining a mother whose daughter had been hit by a stray bullet. The anguished woman was subjected to interrogation without cause or explanation. Her daughter died while she was in illegal custody.

These are the police who conservatives demand that you to bow before and lick their boots. These are the “blue lives” that “matter” more than innocent people.

NWA was right.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

DOJ Police Brutality Strip search

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Naomi Campbell Opens Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week Show In Iconic Fashion - Richard Quinn - Runway - LFW September 2025

Naomi Campbell Opens Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week Show In Iconic Fashion

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 18, 2025

Cardi B Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

Global Grind
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky

What So Special About Angel Reese's Shoes?

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

d4vd attends Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row

D4vd Removes Bloody Shirt Merch As Discord Moderator Denies Knowing Celeste Was Underage & Missing

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close