Wendy Williams Spotted Publicly For First Time Since Guardian Claimed She’s ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ From Dementia

Wendy Williams was seen flashing a big smile while picking up food in a very rare public sighting.

Following her departure from television, Williams has kept very private, and according to multiple people in her life, her health has been declining. The former talk show host’s guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, recently claimed that Wendy was “permanently incapacitated” from early on-set dementia–but a recent sighting has fans thinking otherwise.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, the retired radio and TV personality was spotted for the first time since her guardian’s concerning comments. Williams could be seen smiling as she sat in the back seat of a black SUV while picking up an order from Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale, per a video posted to Instagram by Antoine Edwards. According to the blogger, she was accompanied by her nephew Travis Finnie.

The 60-year-old looked ready for a day out, wearing bright red lipstick and light brown hair with bangs. She was also sporting an army green jacket, which she accessorized with multiple bracelets and a big ring.

Fans flooded the comments section of the video with support for Williams, with many theorizing that the reports of her declining health are false.

“She doesn’t look or sound ‘permanently incapacitated,'” one fan wrote. “Something is super off with this whole mess.” Another added, “She looks almost ready for her purple chair.”

This spotting comes following a court admission by attorneys for Wendy’s guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, which revealed the declining state of Wendy’s health. According to reports from The U.S. Sun, Morrissey’s legal team referred to the 60-year-old as “an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”

This came after viewers saw a glimpse into her battle with dementia in her lifetime documentary, which Williams’ guardian tried to stop from releasing by filing a restraining order. The request was quickly overturned by an appellate judge, who said that stopping Lifetime from airing the special would be an “impermissible prior restraint on speech that violates the First Amendment of the institution.”

We can’t tell much about Wendy’s health from such a short clip, but at the very least, fans are glad to see her happy and enjoying time with family!